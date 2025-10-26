ABU Denies Allegations Of Secret Nuclear Weapon Project

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has dismissed as false, a social media video alleging that the institution was involved in developing a Nuclear Weapon for Nigeria.

Malam Auwalu Umar, Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the university, disclosed this in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Zaria.

The director described the viral AI-generated video as misleading, aimed at misinforming the public about Nigeria’s peaceful nuclear energy programme.

He said the video falsely claimed that Nigerian scientists in the 1980s secretly enriched weapons-grade Uranium in Kaduna and that ABU researchers obtained centrifugal equipment from the AQ Khan network in Pakistan.

The institution’s imagemaker added that the information was baseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated. Umar said most of the ABU scientists at the Centre for Energy Research and Training (CERT) were still undergoing training abroad as at 1980s and could not have participated in Uranium enrichment.

The director said ABU had no connection with the AQ Khan network and had never received any equipment for the construction of a centrifuge or nuclear device. He added that by 1987, the only nuclear facility at the university was a 14 MeV Neutron Generator, which became operational in 1988.

“Nigeria’s first nuclear reactor (NIRR-1) was established much later in 1996 under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Technical Cooperation Programme and commissioned in 2004,” he said.

Umar said Nigeria’s nuclear activities had always been open and pursued strictly for peaceful purposes, in line with the country’s obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Pelindaba Treaty, which prohibit the development of nuclear weapons.

He reaffirmed: “The Centre for Energy Research and Training, established in 1976, operates in collaboration with the IAEA and international partners from the U.S., Russia, and China.”

Umar further explained that the centre has never engaged in any secret weapons programme. “ABU has always pursued peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology for national development.

“ABU’s founder, Sir Ahmadu Bello, had demonstrated early interest in peaceful atomic research following his visit to the Museum of Atomic Energy at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the U.S. in 1960, two years before ABU was established.

“The management, therefore, restated its commitment to advancing science and technology for the benefit of humanity and to upholding Nigeria’s international obligations on the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” he said.