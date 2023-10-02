ABU Alumni Association Elects New National Officers

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Alumni Association has elected new national officers to run its affairs for two years.

At the Annual General Assembly (AGA) held at the Senate Chamber of the university, main campus, Samaru, last Saturday, Mallam Adamu Kontagora emerged as the National President after his only opponent Arc. Ibrahim Khalil, who was seeking a second term withdrew from the race before the commencement of voting.

Other members of the new EXCO include Mr Sam Agbi, Deputy National President; Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed, Vice President, North-Central;

Mallam Ibrahim Muhammad; Vice President, North-West; Mr. Mathew Nwokoye; Vice President, South-East; Mallam Saed Suleiman, Vice President, North-East; Prince Samwonyi Ovonramwen, Vice President, South-South.

Also in the new EXCO are Dr. Mahmud Danjuma, National Secretary; Engr. Neol Bali, Assistant National Secretary; Mr. Magaji Mato, Financial Secretary; Madina Azaki, National Public Relations Officer; Sir Anthony Iroagalachi, Legal Adviser and Alhaji Mohammad Saidu, Internal Auditor.

Initially, four officers were to emerge through the ballot, others having emerged already because of lack of opponent or disqualification of their rivals, but after presenting his manifesto, Mr Ayeace Joseph of Kebbi State Branch announced his withdrawal leaving Prof. Maryam Aminu of the Faculty of Life Sciences in the university the only candidate for the position of Social and Welfare Officer and she was returned elected.

On the other hand, Fiyinfeluwa Bademosi did not attend the AGA, thereby leaving his only opponent, Mr. Lateef Abdulsalam return the Vice President, South-West, without a contest.

In his acceptance speech, Mallam Kontagora said that the alumni association remains a united family, adding that the intrigues that culminated in the emergence of the new leadership were part of the usual process of human existence.

While expressing his appreciation to Prof. Khalil and all his predecessors for their contributions to the association over the years, Mallam Kontagora promised to build on the blocks already laid by them and solicited the support of everyone.

He noted that the primary purpose of the alumni association, as always, is to assist the various components of the university, community and students.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of ABU, Prof. Kabir Bala, who made valuable inputs that guided the electoral committee in the discharge of its duty thanked the alumni association for its support so far and expressed the hope of a robust collaboration and engagement between the university and the new leadership.

Before he emerged as the National President, Mallam Kontagora, who is the immediate past Deputy National President had served as the Chairman of Rivers State Branch.

The AGA, which commenced on Thursday, September 28, featured a lecture, National Executive Committee, NEC, National Consultative Council, NCC, meetings, and a gala night.