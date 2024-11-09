ABTA to host corporate travel webinar on Nigeria November 12

Share

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) is set to stage a webinar conference on corporate travel for the Nigerian travel and tourism trade operators. It is slated to hold on Tuesday November 12. Coming on the heels of the successful Annual General Conference of the travel and tourism trade professional body held in South Africa last month, the webinar would focus on; protecting your travel business and working towards a fair trade market.

In an overview of the one-day event, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, noted, ‘‘for global industries to thrive, the travel sector, which enables all other businesses too must thrive. And in order to do so, complicated practices, red tape in payment processes, anti-competitive behaviour and cross-border challenges must be addressed. ‘‘This ABTA webinar is hosted for travel professionals in Nigeria, as well as those dealing with the Nigerian market. It will address areas that are the highest threat to the success of the corporate travel sector, and how to move towards sustainable solutions.’’

