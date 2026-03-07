ABTA Corporate Travel Conference On Nigeria Holds March 12

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) is set to stage its first corporate travel webinar conference on Nigeria travel industry for the month.

It is billed for March 12, 2026, with focus on the present state of African aviation industry, under the theme: The Missing Link: Africa’s under-serviced air routes, and business impact.

Corporate travel professionals based in Nigeria and those with an interest in the Nigerian market are expected to participate in the webinar as key challenges and solutions when buying and supplying corporate travel products and services in this market take the centre stage.

This was disclosed by the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, noting; ‘‘ABTA Webinar is where corporate travel experts will unpack the current state of the African aviation sector, and what can be done to tackle under-serviced routes.’’

Explaining the rationale for this topic, she said; ‘‘Many African destinations are under-serviced by airlines due to a combination of factors – high operating costs including fuel and taxes, protectionist policies, restrictive bi-lateral agreements, and inadequate infrastructure.

‘‘Despite high potential, these factors result in expensive, limited, and often non-direct routes – with less than one in five intra-African routes being direct.’’ According to her, ‘‘other topics include a ‘how-to’ guide on adopting technology and AI within the travel sector; and how global sustainable travel requirements are impacting Africa.’’

Some of the leaders at the webinar include; Aaron Munetsi, Chief Executive Officer – Airlines Association of Southern Africa; Brian Kitchin, Franchise Services: Divisional Chief Commercial Officer – Fastjet; Dare Olayiwola, Vice President, Sales, Strategy and Growth – Sabre Travel Solutions – Central and West Africa.

She also stressed on the importance of the conference as she extends invitation to the different segments and players within the corporate travel business.

‘‘This is a ‘must attend’ webinar for: Corporate Travel Agents and TMC’s; Corporate Travel Suppliers – Airlines, Hotels, Technology providers; and Corporate Travel Buyers – Travel Bookers, Buyers, Protocol, Procurement and Finance.’’