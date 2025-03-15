ABTA conference on Nigerian aviation holds March 25

Share

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced the first of its series of conferences for the year, with an online conference on Nigerian aviation slated to hold on March 25.

According to the Founder of ABTA, Mrs. Monique Swart, the webinar is on: Airline Trends and Challenges and How They Impact Corporate Travel in Nigeria. Discussions, she noted, would be on the latest developments in the Nigerian aviation sector and their impact on travel and corporate travel.

She noted, ‘‘in recent months, the Nigerian aviation sector has seen a lot of developments that will greatly impact the travel industry. As a corporate travel buyer, supplier or agent, how will these developments impact you?’’

The topics to be addressed include; general aviation trends, challenges and opportunities in Nigeria; increased airline operational costs and how these impact agents, TMC’s and clients, new collaborative efforts to improve air safety; sustainable aviation and the future of air travel; tech updates; and AI and NDC within the Nigerian aviation landscape.

According to Swart, ‘‘corporate travel professionals based in Nigeria – or those with an interest in the Nigerian market – are invited to join us as we discuss key challenges and solutions when buying and supplying corporate travel products and services in this market.’’

