ABTA Annual Conference To Hold In South Africa September 15

This year’s annual conference of African Business Travel Association (ABTA) promises to be an exciting, educative and informative as well as expansive as its feature among others six interactive education sessions.

Disclosing this, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, said the theme of the annual gathering, which is billed to hold on Friday September 15, at The Centurion Hotel, Gauteng, South Africa, is, More like…

what’s not happening?Besides the six interactive education sessions, it will also features five networking opportunities – including speed networking, and show me, don’t tell me – Product and Concept Demo’s. Others include Industry CEO Panel, What value does travel add to your organisation?

Practical tools for calculating travel ROI, The impact of AI on the corporate travel industry, and getting to know these tools for yourself, Practical implementation – Using Automation to revamp and streamline a travel programme. There would also be a cocktail function and giveaways as well as business card prize draw.

‘‘The aim of the conference is simple. Buyers can look forward to peer-led sessions that give practical advice to elevate and improve company travel programmes. Theory is great, but practice is better,’’ said Swart.

Adding, ‘‘suppliers can look forward to plenty of interaction with their buying clients and the opportunity to engage and share knowledge with their travel partners and potential customers.’’ The keynote address will be delivered by Gareth Cliff on the topic, Reasons to be optimistic.