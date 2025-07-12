ABTA Announces Theme Of Annual Corporate Travel Conference

Ahead of its 2025 annual conference, the Africa Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced the theme of the conference, titled; Keeping Relevant: Stay sharp in a shifting world.

According to the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, the conference would hold in Muldersdrift, Mogale City

Gauteng, South Africa, on October 17, 2025. ‘‘We are excited to announce ABTA’s Corporate Travel Conference 2025, being hosted at Tsogo Sun Silverstar Hotel,’’ disclosed Swart.

Speaking on what informed the choice of the theme and what to expect during the one-day event, she noted, ‘‘at its core, travel is about movement and growth, but not all movement is productive, and not all growth is in the right direction.

‘‘In today’s fast-paced world, staying relevant means knowing how to separate meaningful trends from the constant noise. Not every new idea, platform, or buzzword warrants attention—some are fleeting distractions, while others signal deeper shifts that could reshape our industry.

‘‘The key lies in cultivating the ability to discern which trends align with long-term goals, and which are simply hype. In a sea of information, relevance comes not from knowing everything, but from knowing what’s worth knowing.’’

To this end, she called on all relevant operators and stakeholders in corporate travel to take a seat at the conference table, saying, ‘‘where travel buyers will enjoy relevant peer-lead content to help them make meaningful updates to their travel programmes.

And where TMC’S and travel suppliers will enjoy many opportunities to engage with current and potential clients, while ensuring they keep their offerings fresh and relevant.’’

Some of the highlights of the conference include; Eight meaningful education sessions; six networking and speed sessions; choose your own adventure – brainstorming sessions; and business card prize draw.