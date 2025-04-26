ABTA Accommodation Summits Holds May 8

Share

African Business Travel Association (ABTA) has announced May 8, 2025, for it Accommodation Summit, which will take a deep-dive into a variety of key accommodation trends, challenges and solutions, covering a variety of different elements within the accommodation space.

Some of the topics to be covered include: Corporate Accommodation Trends: Hotels, Guesthouses, AirBnB’s, Serviced Apartments and more;

Annual Accommodation RFP’s: Unpacking different strategies and best practices for a smoother RFP process – for both Buyers and Suppliers;

Sustainability within the Accommodation space: Understanding the new South African Carbon Offsetting legislation and how it impacts all sectors involved in corporate accommodation;

Tackling accommodation challenges in remote locations: Vetting, sourcing and contracting suitable suppliers, and managing traveller expectations and experiences;

Accommodation Tech Tools: AI, Technology and Online platform developments within Corporate Accommodation; and Payments Panel: Key challenges and solutions within the Client, TMC and Accommodation provider payments ecosystem.

Speaking on the virtual summit, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart noted that the summit is designed for corporate travel buyers and suppliers, with a host of expert accommodation buyers and suppliers scheduled to share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees.

