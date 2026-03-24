ABSU To Honour Ooni, Onyema, Okoli

Prominent Nigerians, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, the CEO of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema and the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr Stella Okoli, would be honoured with honorary degrees at the 30th – 32nd convocation ceremony of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Abia State, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu has said.

The ceremony slated for the 26th and 27th of March 2026 will have the founder of Geometrics Power, Professor Bart Nnaji, presenting the pre-convocation lecture.

Prince Kanu also announced that the State Executive Council has approved the handover of the ABSU Campus site at Osisioma to the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic as the permanent site for the fast-growing state-owned polytechnic.

According to him, Governor Alex Otti will use the occasion of the forthcoming convocation to commission various projects carried out by his administration in the institution, as well as flag off the construction of others.

Kanu named the projects to be commissioned to include three rehabilitated hostels, named hostels A, B, and C. And those to be flagged off are the proposed Faculty of Law, the proposed cafeteria, the proposed 5,000 capacity male hostel, the 5,000 capacity female hostel, and the proposed Faculty of Agriculture.

He also highlighted the efforts the Greater Ohafia Development Authority, GODA, was making in the development of Ohafia and its environs to a modern urban status and the entire Abia North.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Emeh Uche, explained that no academic activity was taking place at the Osisioma campus of ABSU before now, but added that there were uncompleted buildings by the TETFUND which would support the completion of the projects.

She noted that the site would accommodate the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic students very well with residential buildings for the students.

“You know the other campus (present Ogbonnaya Onu poly location) is not residential, but this one is going to be residential,”

Prof. Uche Emeh Uche added that the Governor has approved the construction of a 5,000 capacity male hostel, a 5,000 capacity female hostel, and an administration bloc, among others, assuring that soon, the school would relocate to the permanent site.