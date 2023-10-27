ABSU Expels 12 Students Over Illegal Firearms

No fewer than twelve students from Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu have been expelled from the institution on the allegations of possessing a firearm illegally.

Correspondingly, the four additional students from the university were purportedly suspended for offences bordering on theft, involvement in cult activities, and other transgressions that contravened their matriculation vows.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, their expulsion was endorsed by the University Senate, emphasizing that the institution’s management maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct.

The statement reads: “The 266th Regular Senate of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has ratified the decision of Management to expel Twelve (12) students and suspend four (4) others for one academic session, for various offences in breach of their matriculation oaths.

“Management had earlier considered and approved the recommendations of the Senate Security Committee after thorough investigations for the different cases involving stealing at gunpoint, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, de-marketing the University, examination malpractice and other offences against the affected students.

“Four other students are to be given letters of warning for their involvement in alleged cases of cultism but were victims of circumstance.”

It added: “The Vice-Chancellor, Distinguished Professor Onyemachi M. Ogbulu, used the forum to reiterate the zero tolerance of his administration for all manner of criminality by students, adding that the Senate Committee is also investigating alleged cases of extortion and sexual harassment by staff and assured that anyone found guilty of the alleged offences will be punished by the extant regulation of the University.”

In response to the situation, the Head of the Public Relations office of the university, Mr. Chijoke, stated that the actual number of students disciplined by the Senate was higher. He mentioned that a comprehensive list is currently being compiled and will be released to the public shortly.

He emphasized that the university’s administration maintains a firm stance against misconduct and will not hesitate to enforce appropriate sanctions when necessary.