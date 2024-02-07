ABSU DVC, Prof Emezue Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

After eleven days in the abductors’ den, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, Prof Godwin Emezue, has regained freedom.

Emezue was kidnapped on Friday, January 26, 2024, while fueling his car at a filling station in Umuahia. His abductors reportedly snatched the university Don’s wife’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card before zooming off with him in their own waiting car.

New Telegraph gathered that Emezue was released after the family and friends allegedly paid a ransom of N25 million on Tuesday night.

A close family Source said the family was made to pay the ransom when footage of the torture the professor was going through at the hands of his abductors was sent to the family with a threat to kill him if the said sum was not paid within two days.

The Source said that the kidnappers told the family, that they were sent to kill the professor, but changed their minds not to begin the new year with the shedding of blood, hence the ransom.

It was also gathered that the DVC was manhandled by his captors during his time in captivity, and been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for immediate medical treatment.