ABSU College Of Medicine Commends Otti’s Interventions

The management of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has commended Governor Alex Otti for his timely and strategic interventions that revitalised the institution and ensured its continued operations.

The Provost of the College, Chuks Kamanu, gave the commendation on Thursday during the induction ceremony for the 31st batch of medical graduates, held at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba. The event marked the induction of 140 newly trained medical doctors from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Kamanu described Governor Otti’s emergence in 2023 as both timely and divine, noting that his decisive actions brought renewed hope and direction to the institution. He recalled that upon assuming office, Otti inherited a College that had lost its accreditation from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). The governor, he said, quickly intervened by directing his then Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, to lead efforts to restore the accreditation.

According to Kamanu, the Governor provided the necessary support and resources to address the underlying issues. By December 2023, the MDCN accreditation team visited and were reportedly astonished by the transformation at the College. As a result, the institution not only regained full accreditation for five years but also received an increased admission quota, from 120 to 150 students.

He further commended Governor Otti for stabilising clinical services at the Teaching Hospital, pointing out that uninterrupted hospital operations since 2023 have allowed students to gain practical, hands-on experience in patient management. Kamanu noted that the hospital wards and clinics are now overflowing with patients, exposing students to a broad range of clinical scenarios.

Kamanu also acknowledged other key interventions by the Governor, including the restoration of public electricity through the installation of a 500KV transformer and the provision of a solar-powered borehole and water tanks for the student hostels. He added that plans are underway to construct a simulation laboratory in line with global standards for medical education.

He pointed to the massive structure currently under construction within the hospital premises as evidence of the administration’s commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure. According to him, the ongoing expansion of ABSUTH will enhance both the quality of service delivery and medical training in the state.

The Provost equally praised the Vice-Chancellor of ABSU, Professor Ndukwe Okeudo, describing him as a leader who shares Governor Otti’s development-driven vision and commitment to achieving institutional excellence.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Medical Director of ABSUTH, Professor Ijeoma Nduka, noted that the 31st batch of medical graduates marked the first induction ceremony to be held at the Teaching Hospital since the University’s inception. She expressed gratitude for Governor Otti’s commitment to transforming the healthcare and educational landscape of the state, stating that the success of the ceremony would not have been possible without his timely intervention.

Nduka highlighted that the Governor’s impact also led to the reaccreditation of postgraduate training programmes in the hospital, the accreditation and upgrade of housemanship facilities, the renovation of house officers’ quarters, and plans to build a modern auditorium to accommodate the growing student population. She added that the Governor’s efforts include the ongoing construction of a new ABSUTH complex comprising over five units and the recruitment of new medical personnel to improve services.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Professor Ndukwe Okeudo, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Joshua Ogbonna, congratulated the inductees and urged them to carry forward the spirit of service, healing, and professional excellence into their future medical careers.

He acknowledged the long and challenging journey of the graduates and commended their perseverance. He expressed appreciation to instructors, mentors, parents, and all others who contributed to the success of the new doctors, noting that the moment marked not just academic achievement but the transformation of young scholars into compassionate, ethical, and competent medical professionals.

He reminded the inductees of the responsibilities that come with their new roles, encouraging them to commit themselves to lifelong learning, empathy, and the dignity of every patient they will serve.