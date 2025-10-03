Absence Of Youths In Masjid Portends Absence Of Islam In Our Community Tomorrow –Dr Olabinjo

The president Lekki Muslims Ummah (LEMU) Dr. Abdul Ganiyu Olusola Labinjo has emphasised the importance of youth participation in mosque activities and functions. Dr Labinjo said programmes should be developed to involve young people in the administration of mosque as well as in activities tailored to their spiritual and social interests.

The president of LEMU made disclosure at 7th Annual General Meeting at the Lekki Central Mosque,. Lekki, Lagos, recently, with a renewed commitment to building a non-sectarian Ummah. According to him, “The absence of youths in the masjid today portends the absence of Islam in our community tomorrow.

He noted that the Ummah continued to build on a strong foundation with deliberate efforts toward organisational structure, transparency, and inclusiveness. He also praised the performance of the various committees, highlighting their contributions during the period under review.

The Zakat Committee, chaired by Alhaji Yunis Saliu, was commended for ramping up collections and disbursements with particular emphasis on empowerments. New Telegraph gathered that the Zakat Committee disbursed N99 million in 2024 compared to N85 million shared in 2023 with about 60%, amounting to N63 million spent to support micro and small businesses with the aim of empowerment and reduction of crime rate in the society.

The Welfare Committee was lauded for mitigating hardship and providing succour, while the Da’wah Committee, under Imam Dr. Ridwan Jamiu, continued its quarterly outreach programmes and the Annual Imams’ Conference. Dr. Labinjo also applauded the Ramadan Committee for innovations in Ramadan and Itikaf activities, as well as daily provision of iftar.

The Security Committee was recognised for enhancing safety within the mosque premises, and the Property Management team, led by Vice President Alhaji Akiode, for ensuring proper maintenance of facilities. He also disclosed that the three major projects approved at the last AGM – external painting of the mosque complex, procurement of a new school bus, and acquisition of a 100kva generator – had all been accomplished. Looking ahead, Dr. Labinjo revealed plans to upgrade the mosque’s solar inverter system to reduce reliance on the national grid, noting that the organisation’s electricity bill had risen to N3 million monthly.

He also stressed the urgent need for physical expansion of LEMU schools, which he described as “Impossible in our current location,” urging creative solutions to address the challenge.

He acknowledged the resignation of Alhaji Adeniji Kazeem (SAN) as Chairman of the Board of Governors of LEMU Schools following his election as National President of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

While describing his exit as a setback, Dr. Labinjo welcomed the appointment of the immediate former President of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), Alhaji Niyi Yusuf as the new Chairman, expressing optimism that he would help move the schools to greater heights.

Dr. Labinjo further disclosed that the current Executive Committee, which had served two terms of two years each, would bow out by July 2026. He thanked members of the Exco for their dedication and urged the incoming leadership to build on what he described as “a work in progress.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla (rtd), represented by Engr. Raji Adeniji, described LEMU’s growth over the past year as exponential, attributing its successes to the commitment of members and the administrative dexterity of the Exco.