Absence Of Moral Values Hindering Nigeria’s Progress –Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Abimbola Owoade yesterday warned that Nigeria’s social, economic, and political development could collapse without a strong moral foundation.

In his message to mark Eidel-Fitr, he expressed concern that despite having intellectuals, economists, and skilled politicians, the nation is deficient in the moral values rooted in its socio-cultural traditions and religious teachings.

Oba Owoade cautioned that scientific and technological advancement without a sound moral base could worsen human suffering and insecurity.

He said: “A modern Nigerian society without a sound social and moral base will become its own worst enemy, leading to human misery, fear, insecurity, and self-inflicted challenges driven by misguided advancement.”

According to him, the problems facing the country are anchored on non-compliance with or total neglect of moral principles and these have led to the doldrums we are experiencing in our private and public lives.

He said: “Where are values like honesty, integrity, good neighbourliness, religious tolerance etc that once defined our society?”