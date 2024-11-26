Absence Of Judge Stalls Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn Suit Against FG

Share

The absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, stalled a N50 billion suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter, which was fixed for today, could not proceed because Justice Ekwo was on official engagement. The judge was said to be sitting in another division of the court.

The case was subsequently fixed for February 11, 2025 for further mention. NAN earlier reported that Aloy Ejimakor had, in one of the proceedings, told Justice Ekwo that he had filed a notice for a change of counsel.

Ejimakor told the court that he would be taking over the case from Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who filed the suit on April 7, 2022.

Kanu had sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/462/2022.

Kanu, who sued the defendants over allegations bordering on violation of his rights, alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

He wants the court to determine “whether the way and manner in which the plaintiff was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws”.

Particularly, he cited “the provisions of Article 12 (4) of the African Charter on human and peoples rights (ratification and enforcement) Act Cap A9 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and Article/Part 5 (a) of the African Charter’s principles and guidelines on human and peoples’ rights while countering terrorism in Africa”.

Share

Please follow and like us: