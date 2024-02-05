Absence of good governance hurting Nigeria’s economic devt –Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and founder, School of Politics, Policy and Governance and Chair, #FixPolitics, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has linked Africa’s under-development to the absence of good governance and quality political leadership. She spoke at the inaugural session of the SPPG Distinguished Guest Speakers Series at the weekend, which was attended by thousands of Africans and global stakeholders. Speaking on the theme; ‘Power, Performance and Legitimacy: Renewing Global Democratic Momentum,’ Ezekwesili explained that the central thesis of #FixPolitics research is that; “The absence of good governance is the greatest obstacle” to Nigeria’s economic development.

She told the participants that; “The failure of the country’s variant of politics and public leadership inherently subverts public good and places their personal and narrow interests above the collective wellbeing of citizens. “In the light of the above, whether it is 2020 or 2060, nothing about Nigeria can change without a transformation of its politics.

Our democracy is coming out of deficit, as African politicians have not delivered on the contract between them and the people they govern.” Explaining how nations grow, Ezekwesili said the trinity of growth and development showed that citizens of Nigeria and the rest of Africa need a politics that leads to good governance. According to her, sound policies, strong institutions and efficient priority of investment in public goods and services are crucial for private sector emergence and growth of the economy. On the way out, she said there is the need to raise the influence of the electorate and make votes of the low income class expensive.