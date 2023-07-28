ABSA: Naira Could Weaken To N850/$1 By End Of H1’24

the naira could weaken to 850 per dollar by the end of the first half of 2024 due to balance-of-payment pressures and declining foreign-exchange reserves, South African lender, Absa Group, has said in a new investment note according to Bloomberg.

The news agency reported Absa analyst, Nikolaus Gero- mont, as stating in the note that Nigeria may struggle to offset pent-up dollar demand with portfolio inflows, particularly into domestic bonds because of their low yields that are well below the current monetary policy rate of 18.75 percent. The country, on Wednesday sold N255 billion ($338 million) of one-year treasury bills at a yield of 12.15 percent, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points as part of its longest cycle of monetary tightening in years in a bid to curb accelerating inflation.

“Domestic bonds would need to price in more risk premium to attract global investors,” Geromont said. Inflows into the foreign- exchange market haven’t been sufficient to meet a backlog of demand, Folashodun Shonubi, acting governor of the CBN, told reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). That’s added to exchange-rate volatility, which has seen the naira fluctuate widely be- tween N742 and N804 against the dollar since June 15.

A day earlier, the apex bank said it would allow the currency to trade freely at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Shonubi said the CBN will only intervene in the market to keep the exchange rate at a “fairly stable level.” “We have started intervening and we’ve been doing it for a while, and we will continue to intervene to bring the markets to the levels that we believe it should be, Shonubi told the briefing.

The persistent gap between official and an unofficial rate of the naira indicates “there is still appears to be a large backlog of dollar demand,” Absa said. Unmet dollar demand in the Nigerian foreign exchange market may be as high as $12 billion, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a report early this year. The CBN’s aim is to encourage market efficiency and help the naira find its level, Shonubi said, noting that “we’re not trying to unify any rates.”

An increase in dollar supply to the official market would go a long in helping stabilize prices, Bloomberg reported Razia Khan, head of research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Plc as saying. “While this appears to be the intent of the authorities, faster action is needed now in order safeguard the FX market liberalisation measures already announced,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, the naira weakened against the dollar yesterday, closing at N768.60/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N740.08/$1 on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement at the I&E window on June 14. Traders said insufficient supply of forex at both the official and parallel markets continues to put pressure on the exchange rate.