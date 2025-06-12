Absa L’Atelier To Showcase Taofeek’s Richly-layeredThorns, Crown In Lagos

Share

In partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA), Absa, is set to host Thorns and Crown, a solo exhibition by Badru Taofeek, one of the 2022 Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors.

The exhibition, described as a powerful and intricately constructed showcase, holds at Alliance Française in Lagos and forms part of Absa’s 2025 Pan-African Gallery Exhibition Series — a platform spotlighting rising voices in African contemporary art across five nations.

Now in its 39th year, Absa L’Atelier is one of Africa’s longest-running and most prestigious visual arts development programmes and as part of their L’Atelier journey, each Ambassador receives funding, mentorship and a fully sponsored solo exhibition, serving as a professional platform designed to elevate their practice and bring their stories to new audiences.

Thorns and Crown is a deeply reflective body of work that interrogates the unseen labour of leadership and the delicate balance between visibility, expectation and inner struggle.

Through a richly-layered collection of hand embroidery, bronze sculpture and textile installations, Taofeek invites viewers into an emotional landscape where reverence and responsibility coexist.

At the centre of the exhibition is the Yoruba beaded crown — a traditional emblem of power, beauty and cultural continuity.

In Taofeek’s hands, however, the crown becomes something more: a symbol of sacrifice, loneliness and unspoken emotional weight. Stitched human forms rendered in skin-tone threads, trousers adorned with Adire Eleko patterns, and contemplative bronze figures create a symbolic vocabulary of tension and resilience.

About the exhibition, Taofeek says: “To lead is to stand at the centre, but often alone, adding: “These works reflect that solitude — the beauty and the burden.

“The beaded crown has always fascinated me. It holds history and honour, but also pressure. In this body of work, I’ve tried to unpick the duality of leadership — how it is both admired and quietly endured.”

More than a personal statement, the exhibition is a contribution to a broader pan-African narrative that Absa is committed to shaping through its L’Atelier platform.

“Badru’s Thorns and Crown is a poignant and timely exploration of identity, vulnerability and tradition,” says Sadiq Abu, Country Chief Executive Officer of the Absa Group in Nigeria.

“It’s a body of work that asks us to look beyond the surface of success and consider the emotional weight behind leadership — a theme that resonates not only in the cultural space but also within the broader business and societal context in Nigeria today.

At Absa, we believe that creativity and commerce are not mutually exclusive — both are vital drivers of progress and innovation. Through the Absa L’Atelier, we are proud to support artists like Badru Taofeek who are reshaping narratives and challenging perceptions.

This exhibition reflects the richness of Nigerian talent and underscores our commitment to empowering Africa’s future leaders — in the arts, in business and beyond.”

“At Absa, we believe that sustainable progress is built on a foundation of integrity, resilience, and a deep appreciation for our cultural heritage, adds Adedotun Sulaiman, Chairman, Absa Group Nigeria.

“Badru Taofeek’s ‘Thorns and Crown’ exhibition embodies these values, offering a poignant exploration of leadership’s dualities—its burdens and its honours.

Through this platform, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering voices that challenge perceptions and inspire transformation across Africa.”

Marc Brébant, Director of Alliance Française de Lagos, adds, “With over 300 cultural events proposed to 50,000 people each year, Alliance Française de Lagos is one of the most important cultural centres on the continent.

At Alliance Française de Lagos, we believe every exhibition is a chance to tell our stories differently. Our partnership with Absa, now in its second year, continues to create meaningful platforms for emerging African artists like Badru Taofeek to share their stories, challenge narratives, and inspire audiences.

We are especially proud to partner with the Absa L’Atelier programme, which for nearly 40 years has played a pivotal role in promoting pan-African emerging artists to wider audiences.

This solo exhibition is a celebration of Badru’s creative journey and a testament to the richness of cross-cultural exchange between Nigeria, South Africa, and the wider continent.

We are honoured to be part of this initiative nurturing the next generation of African voices in the arts.”

The exhibition will run from June 7 to 28 June, 2025 at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos. Featuring the artiste and 2022 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador, Badru Taofeek, the exhibition will be free and open to the public.

Further exhibitions in the series will feature Emmanuel Idowu, a 2023 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador, at the same venue in Lagos in July as he offers an introspective take on modern African identity, blending storytelling, symbolism, and vibrant colour to interrogate notions of belonging, memory, and transformation within the city’s ever-changing landscape.

Also on the roster is Gandor Collins, a 2022 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador, whose work bridges the historical and the contemporary, drawing from Ghana’s past to reflect on its evolving artistic future at the Dikan Art Centre, Ghana in July and Adelheid Franciwicz, a 2021 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador, slated for AVA Gallery in Cape Town, South Africa in August who is exploring themes of identity, displacement, and belonging in an exhibition that reflects on the personal and collective architectures of home.

Bulumko Mbete, a 2023 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto winner will be up at the Willem Humpries Art Gallery, Kimberley in September as she continues her exploration of memory, inheritance, and material storytelling with her solo exhibition, Like the sky, I’ve been too quiet while Joe Gayi, a 2023 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador will hold an exhibition at the Amasaka Gallery in Uganda in November, focusing on sensitivity and detail as he captures the essence of Uganda’s natural and cultural landscapes.

Edward Lawerh, a 2023 Absa L’Atelier Ambassador, is also billed to exhibit at the Dikan Art Centre in Ghana in November), with works that consider the intersection of tradition and modernity while exploring how knowledge, symbols, and practice adapt in the digital age.

About the Absa L’Atelier Ambassador Exhibition Series

The Absa L’Atelier Gallery Exhibition Series is a pan-African programme of solo exhibitions by L’Atelier Ambassadors — young visual artists selected for their bold perspectives and cultural insight.

These exhibitions are more than milestones — they are platforms for storytelling, identity and creative evolution. Absa believes that Your Story Matters — and through this series, it reaffirms its commitment to being a catalyst for African creativity, culture and progress.

Absa L’Atelier is a pan-African art competition that affords winning artists with the relevant skills sets the opportunity to develop and thrive in their chosen practice.

It is hosted by Absa in partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA). Every year emerging visual artists from across Africa are given the opportunity to showcase their talents through Absa L’Atelier.

The competition offers them a platform to explore personal narratives, themes and contemporary issues, while setting the stage to bring their ideas to life. Previous Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors have unfailingly been able to develop their careers and, ultimately, to present their work on the global stage.

