Absa CEO Targets Scale In Africa

Kenny Fihla, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa, South Africa’s third-largest bank by assets, has announced that the lender is focusing on growing its retail business in the country as well as increasing its market share and scale on the continent.

Reuters quoted him as saying that: “There’s no doubt that our retail business in South Africa was effectively trapped in a time (when) others were innovating and getting better ways of delivering to the client. We were stuck in a particular era.” In June, the bank reversed its former CEO Arrie Rautenbach’s strategy of splitting its retail banking business into three units, instead merging them into one.

“We’re starting to see some early wins (in our retail business) in terms of the growth in client numbers and the growth in the number of clients who are transacting with us from the digital platform,” Fihla said. “Once we have appointed permanent leaders to run all of these businesses, I think we are likely to see an increase in the pace of execution and far greater momentum developing going into 2026.”

Areas of focus for the bank include, enhancing mobile and digital platforms and embedding artificial intelligence. It has also introduced value-added services, enhanced its rewards programme and added financial coaching tools, it said in a statement. On the rest of its Africa portfolio of 11 countries, Fihla wants to increase the bank’s market share and scale and also look to merge its two businesses in Tanzania.

“We’ll also be looking at other larger markets where we do not have a presence,” he said. In Nigeria, where the bank has a representative office, “we’d want to do more,” Fihla said. “But the environment must be right before we can think about significant scaling up.” New Telegraph reports that another top lender, Nedbank, last Friday, announced that it has agreed to sell its stake in Ecobank Transnational to a company controlled by the former chairman of the pan-African lender for $100 million, ending a 17-year alliance.