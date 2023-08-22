Abroad Property: Drama In Abuja As CSOs Back NIMASA 

There was a mild drama in Abuja on Tuesday when a group of Civil Society organizations (CSOs) drummed support for NIMASA and its management over the property they reportedly acquired abroad.

The over 74 groups, under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Nigeria (COCSON) at a Press Conference said that even Femi Falana ( SAN) who is championing a campaign of calumny against NIMASA does not have any empirical evidence.

In a statement jointly signed by different leaders of the groups, including the President of Transparency & Accountability Group, Comrade Ayo Ologun; Executive Director, African Leadership Strategy and Transparency Development Initiative, Comrade Nelson Ossaieze; President

Ijaw Youth Assembly, Comrade Dabara Dagogo; The Convener, Centre for Public Accountability, Femi Lawson; President

Tee Arewa Youth Congress, Nura Alkali; Convener, Transparency Initiative Project, Yemen Ngutor; and Executive Director, Pan African Society for Social and Economic Change Secretary COCSON, Basah Mohammed, called on Nigerians to discountenance the mischievous media propaganda against NIMASA.

According to them, after a thorough investigation COCSON had “contracted an independent investigator wwhoseprimary Term of Reference was to investigate the accusations made by the respected Femi Falana, SAN against the management of NIMASA that it recently acquired no fewer than three properties in England, UK.”

“We want to state today that the report from the investigation has been turned in, we also want to state that other person who were consulted in this matter has unanimously agreed that the accusations are false since.

“We want to state for the record that it is public knowledge that the agency has not acquired any property abroad for the past 30 years.

“It is important to state categorically that NIMASA is one of the agencies of government which has good administration and a high level of integrity. They have also displayed a high level of compliance with the extant laws guiding its operations.

“While we don’t want to join words with the learned silk, we indeed appreciate his opinions on topics of public concern but it is obvious that he may have been misguided by other persons on this matter.

“The NIMASA DG, Dr. Bashir Jamoh for the record is known for his proven track record in the NIMASA which is devoid of any form of corruption and scandalous act.

“Dr. Jamoh, since his appointment has shown that he is a round peg in a round hole. Since his emergence, he has identified some of the problems in NIMASA and has successfully put in place solutions.

“Also, The accusations of nepotism, mismanagement of funds, and awarding fictitious contracts against Dr. Bashir Jamoh, is false and baseless.

“As a matter of fact, employment under Jamoh has been transparent and devoid of any manipulation. Jamoh as a person has refused to directly get involved in employment.