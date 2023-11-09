Abramovich Offered To Send Men To Nigeria For My Kidnapped Dad’s Rescue, Mikel Reveals

A former captain of the Super Eagles, Mikel Obi, disclosed a remarkable offer from former Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, in 2018, during his father’s kidnapping ordeal. While Mikel was representing his country in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, his father was tragically kidnapped in Nigeria.

In this difficult moment, the player revealed that Chelsea showed incredible support to him. In an interview with talkSPORT monitored by our correspondent, Mikel shared an astonishing detail of Abramovich’s offer to aid in rescuing his father.

The former Chelsea owner was ready to dispatch a team to Nigeria to facilitate his father’s release from captivity. In Mikel Obi’s words, “My dad got kidnapped while I was playing at the World Cup 2018 in Russia, and Chelsea were very supportive.

I remember Roman Abramovich saying, ‘Do you want me to send people over? Because I know if I send people over, I can get your dad out.'” The generous offer left Mikel Obi in awe. He questioned the feasibility of such a mission, to which Abramovich responded with reassurance.

Abramovich’s willingness to assist was unwavering. Mikel’s revelation comes in the context of empathy for Liverpool player Luis Diaz, whose father was kidnapped in Colombia.