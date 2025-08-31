Abraka Killing: Oborevwori Assures Justice, Condoles Victim’s Family

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, assured that justice would be served in the killing of a yet-to-beidentified lady in Abraka by security operatives. He consoled the bereaved family and urged security operatives to exercise maximum restraint by adhering strictly to established operational standards in order to avoid unnecessary harm to members of the public.

The tragic incident occurred when the security operatives, reportedly in pursuit of suspected criminals, allegedly fired a shot that struck the victim. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the killing as “very unfortunate,” stressing that the tragedy could have been avoided had the operatives adhered strictly to standard operational procedures.

He charged security agencies operating in the state to exercise restraint and professionalism in the discharge of their duties to avoid needless loss of innocent lives.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state, while urging the people of Abraka to remain calm as investigations continue into the incident.