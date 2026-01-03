Abraham Adesanya’s Son: My Father Rebuffed Calls From Family To Abandon June 12 Agitation At Great Costs

…recalls how his dad survived Sergeant Rogers, others’ shootings.

An engineer by training, Pa Adebayo Adesanya is the first child of the late luminary and leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the organisation that championed the return of the country to civil rule. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Adesanya recounted the life and times of the late Ijebu-Igbo born, lawyer and politician. Excerpts:

Abraham Adesanya is a household name in the nation’s political history starting from the First Republic down to the Second Republic, then culminating in the return to civil rule, I mean the current Fourth Republic that we all enjoy today. As a son, what kind of father was he to you?

My father was a family man to the core; he was a politician and a legal attorney to the core, and he was a man that would not allow other men to suffer. He was a devoted family man and a democrat.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

My father loved my mum so dearly to the extent that I would say my mum was his backbone. They were inseparable.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as one?

My daddy was a disciplinarian to the core. That was his life; you dared not misbehave in his presence. When he was alive, you dared not disrespect somebody that was older than you, even if it was only by one day, you called that person your senior brother or sister.

Was he given to punishing his children by applying corporal punishment?

Of course, he would punish anyone of us who misbehaved.

Was there any occasion where he had to use the cane on you or any of your other siblings?

Yes! He used electric wire to beat me (general laughter). He had electric wire in his room that he used to beat any one of us.

What would make your daddy angry that would make him beat any of you?

He hated people telling lies, my dad hated people telling lies and lazy people. He wanted all of us to always tell the truth all the time. He would love you to give him the correct situation of things and not to tell lies.

What was his typical day like? I mean, when did baba wake up and what were the things that he did in the morning?

Baba was not one that slept, that’s one thing you’d see about him. He would study till 3 a.m and by 5 o’clock my old man was out. He was out between 5 and 5.30am. He would say his prayer, go to the bathroom, take his bath and go to the office in Igbosere where his chamber was. Most of the time, he got to the office before the workers.

What was his favorite meal? I mean, the food he loved?

In the morning, Baba liked to take pap with moin moin. Then if you prepared Eba for Baba in the afternoon, evening, Baba would not mind eating it. Baba loved Eba with any kind of soup. Baba never joked with his food.

Your house must have been a very busy place while growing up, at different times of your father’s life journey, what kind of people usually came around to visit him?

There were different kinds of people who normally came around to visit him, most of them were lawyers and politicians.

And did he in any way tell you what prompted him to join politics?

By that time, I was young. I think I was in primary school, when he joined politics that was in the First Republic when he contested the primary party ticket with the late Senator Onabamiro for Ijebu North ticket.

He left the Action Group when he felt that the primary was rigged against him but what happened was that Onabamiro was better known than my father.

He did not complain and before anyone knew it he was an independent candidate and then formed a new party called Imole De, Okuku Parada.

He went into the election and the campaign was tough. When the result came out, Onabamiro was shocked that he could only defeat my father with just two votes.

What happened after your father lost the election?

After the election, he decided to go abroad to study law but while on his way to London, he discovered that he was in the same ship travelling to the UK with Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his wife.

Chief Awolowo sent for him, saying that he would like to know that man called Abraham Adesanya. My father went to see him and discussed it at length. That was when he started politics in the camp of the late Chief Awolowo.

What did Awolowo give him in return for his electoral votes and what was the relationship between the two?

The relationship became so close and the reason why the relationship was so close was that when Chief Awolowo had a treasonable felony case, before any lawyer stood up, my daddy was the first lawyer to go to court to defend him.

My father even had to go to London to procure a lawyer to defend Chief Awolowo but the Federal Government knew the lawyer very well, that if he should step to court, they would be defeated. They (the Federal Government) did not even allow the lawyer to step on Nigerian soil, even the tarmac.

My daddy continued the case with other lawyers but unfortunately, the Federal Government by that time knew where it was going. They wanted to jail him, and they did it.

How did your father take the imprisonment of his leader?

He was very sad. Not just himself. Other followers of Chief Awolowo like the late Chief Bola Ige and Alhaji Lateef Jakande wept uncontrollably. They consoled themselves by holding forth for him and organising the party while Chief Awolowo was in prison.

What was his relationship with the late Alhaji Dauda Adegbenro who was the leader of the group in the absence of Chief Awolowo at the time?

I can say that they are very close. My father was so close to all the leaders of the old Action Group, including the late Alhaji Adegbenro that you mentioned.

Would you now say his loss in the First Republic prompted Chief Awolowo to make sure that he eventually became a senator in 1979?

No! Not really but I can say that because I know that my father was very popular among the Ijebu people. So he contested based on his popularity? Of course. I can also say that the relationship between the two was that of a father and a son.

What did your father tell you about the man Chief Obafemi Awolowo?

My father so much loved Papa Awolowo because of his approach to life which is deeply rooted in discipline. Chief Awolowo was so disciplined in all he did and I think that had profound impact on my father too.

He liked Chief Awolowo to the extent that even some people say my father copied all that Chief Awolowo did hook line and sinker.

What did you see of your father as a senator in the Second Republic? What kind of lawmaker did you see of him?

Permit me to say that I don’t think any lawmaker could be as active as my late father when he was in the senate.

Why do you say so?

(Cuts in) He was a thorn to the flesh of the ruling party, which was the NPN to the extent that one day when he was coming home in the evening he was waylaid by some thugs who tried to kill him for opposing and frustrating the passage of a bill which he said was bad for the common man.

When his assailants shot at him several times and the bullets didn’t penetrate, they had to break the bottle on his head resulting in serious injuries. We were at home that day and we didn’t even know that daddy was the person who they were fighting.

I just peeped through the window and I saw him in the middle of three or four men. They shot at him. No way. They used cutlasses but he took it from them and flung it away. We were watching them. When they could not harm him, they just broke a bottle on his head and they left.

Did that incident not in any way scare you?

It didn’t scare me because I know the type of a man my daddy was. Even I gave him my support to continue to oppose such things.

Where was your dad when the military took over in 1983?

He was in the Senate chambers on that day when the military took over. So when I heard the Marshall music, I wanted to go and meet him and he said no.

What was he now doing after he left office as a Senator?

He went back to his legal practice, you know, he was a lawyer. He went back to practice. Even when he was in politics, he was practising but then he did not abandon his legal practice because of politics. He used to tell us that any politician who doesn’t have means of livelihood, that person was in politics to steal. He said that person was not in politics to better the lot of the people.

What did you see of him as a lawyer?

He was a fantastic lawyer but the only thing was that he was not awarded the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria despite the fact that people erroneously referred to him as a SAN.

Why was he not awarded?

He said that in Europe, where he studied law, your performance was what qualified you to be granted the rank of the Kings Counsel, that you don’t need to apply the way we do here. My daddy said that he would never beg anybody to give him.

So, he deliberately didn’t apply. The junior lawyers under him would collect the forms for him to fill and he would just collect and put the forms somewhere. When we went to the office to remove some of his property, we saw all the forms. He did not fill them.

What was the relationship between your father and the late Chief Moshood Abiola?

Very cordial to the extent that my father and some other Yoruba leaders helped him in no small way to win the June 12, 1993, presidential election; I was a delegate of the SDP in this Apapa to the convention in Jos. I was surprised to see my father and the late Chief Bola Ige at the venue.

This runs contrary to the belief that politicians of the old UPN bloc were opposed to his presidential bid and that they boycotted the Abacha transition programme?

(Cuts in) No! That was not the case, you can ask any of the children of the late Chief Bola Ige to corroborate my claims. They (UPN) bloc gave him all the full support that he needed to win.