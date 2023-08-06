About The ‘Abaya’ Style

‘Abaya’ style is often described as the ‘Boubou’ free dress from back in the days. Because of the style and the colours ‘Abaya’ fashion usually comes in, like, black, grey and navy blue, a few misconceptions have trailed the outfit.

One of Nigeria’s respected fashion designer, Damilola Olayemi Kolaq and the CEO Didah Emporium, experts in the outfit known as ‘Abaya’, recently spoke about Abaya fashion, while clearing up age-long misconceptions about the outfit considered majorly as Muslim women fashion.

In her words: ‘Abaya’ is neither a religious outfit or meant just for Muslim women. “I will refer to ‘Abaya’ as a modern wear. There are so many people across the globe wearing ‘Abaya’, and it doesn’t matter what religion they belong to. The good thing about these outfits is that it makes one classy and respected in society.

In those days, Abayas and ‘boubous’ were believed to be for older women. These days, younger people tend to love it more.” At a time when the society is hammering on the level of nudity that has taken over fashion, Mrs Olayemi Kolaq believes that globalisation, which came from social networks are largely to blame.

That was when many started believing that flowing dresses like ‘Boubou’ or ‘Abaya’ make people look unfashionable. “I believe that’s totally wrong because people’s beliefs and mindsets differ. I believe fashion is what makes you comfortable and there is so much joy when I wear ‘abayas’ or ‘boubou’.”

‘Abaya’ or ‘Boubou’ remains one of the outfits to count on when thinking of looking classy, sophisticated. It’s an all round style that can walk out of a shopping mall, into any boardroom, church, mosque or a party. Abaya style has been praised for how decent it is over the years it made its way into the fashion world.