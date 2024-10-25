Abortion: Stop Contravening Constitution, Amplify Human Dignity, CSN Tells FG

Share

As the debate on legalisation of abortion resurfaces with renewed intensity, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has urged the Federal Government to stop contravening the Nigerian constitution; rather it should educate Nigerians on the importance of human value and dignity.

CSN Secretary-General, Very Rev Fr Zacharia Nyantiso Samjumi, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, raised concerns that Federal Government was working towards expanding access to safe termination of pregnancies in the country.

Samjumi noted that Head, Health Promotion Department of the Federal Ministry of Health, Nma Ogbonna, had disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Development was working on reviewing some sections of the Criminal Code 1090 on abortion to see its decriminalisation.

He added that the disclosure was made during the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) summit 1.0 organised by the Media Health & Rights Initiative of Nigeria to mark this year’s World Contraception Day under the theme, “A Choice for All: Freedom to Plan, Power to Choose.”

Samjumi said: “Not long ago, the Government surreptitiously signed the Samoa Agreement; some of its provisions implicated the LGBTQ provisions.”

