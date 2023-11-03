Aborted Rally: Imo Thrown Into Blackout After Attack On NLC President

Many areas in Imo State experienced blackout yesterday following compliance with a directive by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) to its members. The electricity workers’ union had directed all its members to stop all electricity services in the state after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, was brutalised in the state.

Part of the NUEE letter, signed by Dominic Igwebike, the Acting Secretary, read thus: “In response to the atrocious and inhumane behaviour meted out to our fellow comrades and the abduction of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress by the Imo State Governor and the Policemen of the Imo State Command on, Wednesday 1 November 2023, we will embark on a total shutdown of the Nation if the President of the NLC is not released and adequate explanation given by the Nigerian government.

“All national, state and chapter executives are requested to start the mobilisation of our members in total compliance with this directive.” It was also learnt that the strike paralysed flight operations at the Dr. Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, leading to the cancellation of flights. Meanwhile, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Imo State.

The NLC president was in Owerri on Wednesday to mobilise workers for a protest rally in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of the rights and privileges of workers by the state gov- ernment. However, the planned peaceful protest turned violent with allegations that thugs emerged and descended on the protesters and labour leaders. Speaking yesterday, the NLC’s Publicity Secretary, Benson Upah, said the NLC president could not be properly treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

And in a related development, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, accused Ajaero of not being able to differentiate between his roles as the leader of a national organisation and being an interested party in local Imo politics. The governor also debunked allegations that his government owed Imo workers about 40 months salaries just as he asserted that he never owed since he came to power in January 2020.

Also commenting on the alleged assault on Ajaero in Owerri during a protest by the police, the governor said: “What has happened in this ugly coincidence is that the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress is from Imo State and has not been able to demarcate the difference between being a national leader of an organisation and then an interested party in local politics. But God would manage the situation.”