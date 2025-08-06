Aboriginal Group Launches Legal Bid To Stop Brisbane’s Olympic Stadium

An Indigenous group has launched legal action to stop a 63,000-seat stadium for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics being built on culturally significant land.

The Queensland government announced in March that a new A$3.8bn ($2.5bn; £1.8bn) stadium would be built – with federal funding – at Victoria Park, a 60-hectare site.

The Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC) and Save Victoria Park group are requesting the federal environment minister to determine the park as a culturally significant site, which could protect the land from development, reports the BBC.