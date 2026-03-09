Abolurin: Our Security Agencies Can Leverage Collective Strengths To Tackle Challenges

Dr. Ade Abolurin OFR, a former Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the 2nd Vice President, Institute of Security, Nigeria (ISN), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on the security challenges and the effects on the economy, business environment

What is your view on the adverse effects of insecurity on the economy and businesses?

I definitely know this that as a show of commitment the government is working with the business community to resolve the persistent security challenges in our nation. As we all know, one of the key priority areas of the administration of President Bola Tinubu is security.

So, as a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian economy, we in the private sector have been discussing critical security issues that concern the business community, exchange ideas and map out a course of actions to make Nigeria one of the safest, most secured and prosperous commercial locations in Africa.

Let me tell you this, in the last decade and thereafter, Nigeria has experienced unprecedented levels of insecurity with severe implications for investment flows and businesses.

The incidences of insecurity range from the activities of unknown gunmen, killing of security personnel, killer herdsmen and bandits; and Boko Haram insurgencies, armed robbery attacks, kidnapping, political/religious crises, murder, destruction of oil facilities in the Niger Delta, child abduction/trafficking; burning of places of worship and killing of clergymen and women; burning of police stations, schools, hospitals, clinics, shops, army barracks and residential houses, and abduction of expatriates.

Let me say that as a result, Nigeria has consistently ranked outside as one of the best countries to live in and do business by the global security threat index, a major index for global investment destinations.

For instance, in 2023, Nigeria was ranked 10th worst country, scoring nine out of 10, close to Burkina Faso, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Mali, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Do you know what? Between 2014 and 2023, the average value for Nigeria was 9.2 index points, with a minimum of 8.7 index points in 2020 and a maximum of 9.9 index points in 2015. Besides, the private sector’s cost of providing alternative security is currently alarming in the country.

For instance, in the insurance sector, risks related to insecurity have dramatically increased. Insurance premiums for security-related risks have risen significantly.

Also, in the telecommunication sector, there has been a significant increase in the cases of stolen/vandalized equipment. The oil and gas sector has continued to experience more cases, particularly the vandalisation of infrastructure and increasing oil theft.

In addition, a data from the Global Terrorism Index and Nigeria Security Tracker stated that over 10,000 Nigerians lost their lives to violence and insecurity in 2023 alone.

Give us an overview of the present security situation in the country and how to tackle the challenges?

The security situation in Nigeria is a complex and multifaceted issue. We are facing various security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes. These challenges are fueled by a combination of factors, including poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to basic amenities.

So the challenges we face are not monolithic. They range from the deep seated ethno religious conflicts fuelled by competition over scarce resources and political power to the alarming erosion of our socio-cultural value systems.

The traditional African values of collectivism, honesty and mutual harmony that once kept our society secure have been gradually abandoned, weakening our social fabric. Compounding this is the porous nature of our borders, which our security experts highlight has facilitated the influx of illegal weapons and migrants, making it easier for criminal and insurgent groups to operate.

Furthermore, as I said earlier we cannot ignore the potent fuel of unemployment and poverty. Poverty is a prolonged lack of well being, and when combined with idleness, it creates a fertile recruiting ground for those who seek to destabilize our nation.

These issues are exacerbated by the fragility of our institutions. Besides, the difficulty of nation building to the quality of our political leadership and the fragility of our development institutions.

What is you view on the nation’s insecurity spiralling into key sectors of the economy?

Yes you are right. This insecurity in the country has been a significant driver of inflation, food insecurity, and food supply challenges.

I can vividly tell you that Nigeria faces a growing wave of security challenges with far-reaching consequences for businesses, investors, and the broader economy. For instance, the growing insecurity has manifested in many entrepreneurs to start relocating, di

The business connection is that smuggled goods come in cheap without payment of duties to compete with goods produced locally or those imported through the right channels with full duties paid

verting investments to more stable African regions with dire consequences being seen in the country’s fragile economy.

So, the state of insecurity in Nigeria has become a grave concern to all interested parties in the prosperity of the nation, and stakeholders are all deeply aware of its direct and indirect impacts on economic activities.

You need to know this, that the relationship between security and business cannot be overstated: a secure environment is the bedrock upon which investments are made, jobs are created, and economic growth is achieved. Sadly, we have witnessed a surge in insecurity that threatens the foundation of Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Because Nigeria’s security situation has continued to worsen more. As a result, businesses now operate in a heightened state of anxiety. Our airports, highways, farms, factories, and even our urban centers are no longer immune to security risks.

Reports from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) revealed that the business community suffers an estimated 20 per cent loss in productivity annually due to these security issues. Many entrepreneurs are relocating, diverting investments to more stable African regions.

For instance, in Lagos State, though often considered relatively safer than other parts of the country, the security situation has become more precarious. There are peculiar security challenges that come with a metropolitan city like Lagos.

With huge migration into Lagos daily, the state government must be proactive in monitoring the rising population with prompt profiling, deploying modern technology in tracking and fighting criminal activities, and using mass media to educate citizens on how to be security-conscious and how to detect security risks in their neighborhood.

Perhaps this is the reasoning behind the clamor for a state police structure in Nigeria. Let’s get this right, in other parts of the country where most of our food production occurs, we have recorded poor harvests recently due to decreased farming activities and the current insecurity in those areas.

Other challenges include insecurity on our roads and rail tracks, inhibiting and disrupting the supply chain and logistics required to move goods from farms to markets.

Yet another dimension to the security profile of Nigeria is the rising cases of cybercrime and how this is being driven by youth who could have been gainfully engaged in thriving jobs and businesses.

The security situation at our border posts is not comforting enough as these borders have remained porous, through which light arms filter into our territories unchecked.

This has remained a security lapse for long. The business connection is that smuggled goods come in cheap without payment of duties to compete with goods produced locally or those imported through the right channels with full duties paid.

Could you shed some light on the current Nigeria’s security architecture? What are the missing links?

Let us look at the current security architecture, faced with multifaceted crisis, our current security architecture, though complex and comprising brave men and women reveals significant gaps.

The system as derived from the 1999 Constitution involves multi stakeholders, that is the military, law enforcement agencies, paramilitary organizations and private security companies.

These entities seem largely operate in silos. From my personal experience, the synergy exists, but much, much more are needed to be done. The constitutional mandate and structural complexity, national security architecture in Nigeria refers to the comprehensive ecosystem of institutions, policies and partnerships designed to protect the nation’s sovereignty, citizens and interests.

This structure is constitutionally mandated as and I quote, the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. As quoting the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Section 14(2b), based on the above constitutional provision, the national security architecture must evolve or revolve around these parameters.

However, a lot of challenges abound in this regard. The organizational core of this enterprise is vast, comprising an estimated 29 primary and 13 associated security ministries, departments and agencies at the federal level by strategic documents like the national security strategy, the architecture aims to address stress through a framework that should function as a unified whole, but is often hampered by inter agency rivalry and inadequate information sharing, there must be an effective monitoring and coordination among all these agencies. Equally, information sharing must be enhanced.

The human security perspective and modern challenges. This is one area that in most cases we often overlook, but it’s quite fundamental, very important, and it must be at the back of our minds at all times, all operator all operatives in the security field.

Another understanding also emphasizes a human security perspective, which is people centric, and moves beyond traditional military concerns to encompass freedom from fear, freedom from wants, addressing issues like poverty, unemployment and environmental degradation that fuel instability.

However, these architectural faces a fundamental test of its design, struggling to adapt to today’s dynamic and hybrid threats. Key challenges include a disproportional focus on kinetic or military responses, while under resourcing non kinetic components like diplomacy and community engagements.

These are very, very important, very important, diplomacy and community engagement. This is why it is lacking, unfortunately. It will take time for us to get them back. One, today, most of our local governments are non functional. Many, I want to believe, approximately 70, 75 per cent of the local governments are not appropriately functioning.

Furthermore, insufficient focus on cyber security and inadequate inter agency coordination hinders its effectiveness. Cyber security is very important, very, important now more than ever before, and our cyber capacity nationally is still very, very low.

So, to embark on solutions to these security challenges, we need to adopt a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of the problems.

This includes investing in education, job creation, and economic development, particularly in the rural areas. We also need to strengthen our security agencies and provide them with the necessary resources and training to effectively tackle the security challenges.

Furthermore, we need to promote community engagement and participation in security efforts. This includes encouraging citizens to report suspicious activities and providing them with the necessary support and protection.

What strategies should be put in place to overcome these security challenges in the country?

To overcome the security challenges in Nigeria, we need to implement a range of strategies, including: •Strengthening the capacity of our security agencies to effectively tackle terrorism, banditry, and other security threats.

Promoting community engagement and participation in security efforts. •Addressing the root causes of security challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to basic amenities. Improving intelligence gathering and sharing among security agencies. • Enhancing border security and controlling the flow of illicit arms and contraband. •Promoting national unity and cohesion, and addressing issues of marginalization and exclusion.

What advice do you have for our multiple security agencies in to work in partnership and collaborate with one another to achieve perfect peace in the country?

I advise our security agencies to work together in partnership and collaborate to achieve perfect peace and security and stability in the country. This includes.

Sharing intelligence and best practices. •Coordinating efforts and avoiding duplication of efforts. Providing mutual support and assistance. •Respecting each other’s roles and responsibilities.Promoting a culture of professionalism and accountability.

By working together, our security agencies can leverage their collective strengths and expertise to tackle the challenges facing the country.

What advice do you have for the president, National Security Adviser and the National Assembly?

I advise the president, NSA and the National Assembly to prioritize security and provide the necessary resources and support to our security agencies. They should also promote national unity and cohesion, and address issues of marginalization and exclusion.

They should also ensure that security is treated as a national emergency, and that all necessary measures are taken to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Furthermore, I advise them to promote transparency and accountability in security governance, and to ensure that security agencies are held accountable for their actions.