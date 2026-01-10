Aboderin Sheds Light On Pro Boxing Regulatory Bodies

…says ambitious individuals should not hide under NBF

The secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Oluremi Aboderin, has said that forming a professional boxing body is open but there are regulations to be followed.

Aboderin stressed that no one wakes up to just jump at the idea of staging a professional boxing bout without following all the requirements it takes.

The NBB of C secretary was speaking following recent allegations that the Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Omolei Imadu, was planning to take over statutory responsibilities assigned to the NBB of C.

It was alleged that Imadu was “working underground” to obtain ministerial approval to operate professional boxing, a role he says does not fall within the NBF’s remit.

The NBF VP in a boxing platform declared the interest of the amateur body to take up pro boxing roles. He reiterated that the NBB of C under the leadership of Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, is a registered body legally recognised to oversee professional boxing activities in the country.

Shedding more light on the development, Aboderin said: “If he (Imadu) or anyone wants to form pro boxing regulatory body, he should come out and say so, and not to hid behind the name of the Nigeria Boxing Federation to ride roughshod over pro boxing in Nigeria, the NBF is an agency under the ministry of sports which primary duties is to oversee amateur boxing in Nigeria as stated above,” he said.

Aboderin added that the world is a global village no and any Nigerian interested in staging pro boxing should research on what it takes to do so. “The information is on the Internet. It is not a Nigerian law, it is global,” Aboderin stressed.