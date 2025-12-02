Aboderin: Aviation Sector Grappling With Inflation, Forex Volatility

The Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Mrs Adenike Aboderin has said the industry was grappling with inflation, higher utility costs, foreignexchange volatility, and the burden of acquiring equipment and spare parts priced in foreign currency.

She said these issues had continued to weigh heavily on handling companies, yet SAHCO has managed to sustain growth. “Despite that, SAHCO continues to deliver value to its stakeholders, shareholders, clients and airlines across over twenty-two network locations as of today,” she stated.

This comes as the company re- ported strong results, with N31.7 bil- lion in revenue and an 82 per cent increase in profit before tax for the nine months ending 30 September 2025, a performance Aboderin de- scribed as exceptional given the escalating costs confronting the sector.

She said this at the weekend when she hosted a group of journalists in her office at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The SAHco boss said the figures demonstrate both SAHCO’s stabil- ity and its ambition. She told stake- holders that the company’s rise is not accidental but built on strict planning and prudent execution.

“I just want to go through a few numbers with you, so you have an idea of where we are and where we’re going, and then give you a bit about what we’re doing and our plans,” she said. According to her, revenue jumped from N20.1 billion in the same period last year to N31.7 billion, marking a 58 per cent growth.

In comparison, gross profit increased from N12 billion to N17.6 billion, a 47 per cent rise, while profit before tax surged from N5.5 billion to N10.4 billion, representing 82 per cent growth. Profit for the period moved from N4.6 billion to N8.4 billion, an 83 per cent improvement that reinforces confidence in SAHCO’s operating model.

The company’s asset base rose from N40.6 billion to N57.1 billion, reflecting a 31 per cent expansion. She said: “We invested heavily in assets, infrastructure and equipment—green equipment, sustainable equipment. We’re phasing out our aged equipment gradually, and more acquisitions are coming.”

She further stated that cost management has remained tight as the firm is using technology to reduce costs. “We hope to continue to grow at the current run rates. And we’re investing in our workforce because it’s all about the people. If you don’t have the right people and you have all this technology, it’s a challenge.

So, you must match the people to the technology you are deploying, whether it’s hard technology like GSEs or the soft ones. So, you must match them.” Aboderin reiterated that handling companies remain disadvantaged in the current industry structure, stressing that airlines and other operators can adjust prices to reflect rising costs.

In contrast, ground handlers face regulatory and contractual ceilings that prevent them from recovering expenses driven by foreign exchange. She sought a fairer framework to preserve service quality, support investment and protect the long-term sustainability of handling companies in Nigeria.

“We’ve delivered strong growth: 82 per cent profit growth, 57 per cent revenue growth and a rise in assets of thirteen billion. So, I think if we continue on this growth strategy and with our partnership with our clients, we will continue to surpass our goals, and the future seems bright.”

She highlighted several in-house digital solutions to strengthen operational integrity, hinting that SAHCO has introduced e-billing to accelerate payment cycles by enabling bills and payments to be exchanged electronically.