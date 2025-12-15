Abode Bags IAS Accredited ISO 9001:2015 Certification On Quality Management

A real estate firm, Abode Assets Limited, has been awarded the IAS accredited ISO 9001:2015 certification. The certification, according to a statement by the company’s Co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey Itepu, is in clear recognition of the company’s commitment, attainment and compliance with international standards for its digital platform and service provision in the democratisation of real estate assets.

He said: “The ISO 9001:2015 standard certifies organisations that consistently provide quality products and services that meet both customer and regulatory requirements.

“For Abode Assets Limited, this recognition reinforces the core tenet of its mission, which is to democratise prosperity for Africans through simplified asset acquisition. “The entire Quality Management System (QMS) is dedicated to facilitating shared prosperity and wealth creation for every stakeholder.”

Itepu equally expressed satisfaction with the team’s achievement, saying: “The ISO 9001:2015 is definitive proof that our mandate, which is to democratise prosperity for Africans, is built on a foundation of global excellence.”

Applauding the efforts of the team in achieving the feat, Co-founder, Mr Damilare Oshokoya, said the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a demonstration of Abode’s capacity to merge technology with real estate successfully.