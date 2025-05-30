Abode Assets Marks 3rd Anniversary With New Office In Ikeja

Share

A real estate company, Abode Assets Limited has opened a new office in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The launching of the Ikeja office was part of the activities to celebrate its third year of innovative and excellent services to Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeffery Itepu said: “Our new office is more central for clients and associates. It will help us serve our customers better with quicker responses, smoother operations and more personalised service.”

Unveiling the new facility, a co-founder at Pertinence Group, Mr Wisdom Ezekiel went down memory lane, recounting Abode’s journey so far, its vision and the significance of the new office.

He said: “The idea of Abode was conceptualised by two former colleagues, Mr. Jeffery Itepu and Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, while at Pertinence Group.

“They had discovered the power of real estate in creating a prosperous Africa. Abode was founded on the vision of shared prosperity for all Africans, both on the continent and in the Diaspora.

“This office represents a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its expansion and growth plans, especially as it enters its third year with a global outlook and outreach.

“It also provides a physical location for the team to convene and collaborate as they create ground-breaking solutions to simplify asset ownership for Africans.”

After the official opening of the new office, Abode entertained its realtors and took them on a tour of the new facility.

The CEO also reminded them of their unrestricted access to the office during business hours, reinforcing Abode’s commitment to always being available to both associates and clients.

Stakeholders and guests, who attended the event, included Wisdom Ezekiel of Pertinence Group; Tope Mark-Odigie, TVC presenter and CEO of REB360; Mrs. Bosede Olusola, CEO of RCV; Ransome Adewale, Founder of Charis Tribe; Peacemaker Afolabi, CEO of Brass & Castles Homes; David Assogba, CEO of REFTOPHOMES LTD; Yemi Olulana, CEO of Flex Finance; Remi Ademiju, Growth Director at Dotts Media House and Ebosede Abel Adejoh, CEO of Hectagon Inc.

