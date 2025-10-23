Abode Assets Champions Inclusion For Physically Challenged In Real Estate

Abode Assets one of the Nigeria’s fastest rising real estate companies has included physically challenged community in their business in name of celebration of shared prosperity at Africa Wealth Festival 2025.

The Abode Assets’ long-awaited Africa Wealth Festival finally took place in Maryland, Lagos, with its vision of shared prosperity, the company visited and welcomed individuals from the physically challenged community, a powerful testament to Abode’s ongoing mission to make prosperity accessible to everyone. The event brought together real estate experts to share insights on wealth creation, partnership, and inclusion.

With the theme “The Language of Money,” was not expressed as a lingua franca or even through sign language, as a way of carrying physically challenged along as the ability to take action with the right information.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jeffrey Itepu, said the event focused more on real limitations anyone faces in wealth creation as each session challenged the audience to stretch their thinking, aim higher, and not confine their potential to background, status, or circumstance.

He said the event reminded everyone that success is determined not by physical limitations, but by what one does with the information they have. Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, Co-Founder Abode Assets, illustrated this truth with the story of a man who, though not as eloquent as many, is far wealthier than those who speak better than him. In his words, he stressed that, “Truly, prosperity can be democratised. Truly, prosperity is not for a certain class of people.

It is not defined by social group, age, colour, or eloquence, but by the power of the information you have and what you do with that information that is shared.” During the panel session, Tope Mark-Odigie (TMO) shared a deeply personal story that struck a chord with the audience.

She emphasised that success truly begins in the mind that it is not defined by one’s physical state or status or background, but by a positive mindset and determination.

In general, all the experts and speakers emphasised that real estate remains a great leveller, an industry where anyone can thrive regardless of where they come from.

A professional sign language interpreter was stationed on stage throughout the event and projected on multiple screens across the hall, ensuring that every attendee, including members of the deaf community, could fully participate in the sessions.

Itepu said the event concluded with a reward session and live raffle draw, where customers and realtors alike, irrespective of status or background, stood equal chances to win exciting prizes, including the highly coveted all-expense-paid trip to Qatar.

He said this further positioned Abode Assets as a company that values inclusivity and diversity, one committed to building a community where everyone has a fair chance at prosperity.