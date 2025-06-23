Ablaze FA Crowned Bayern Youth Cup Champions

Share

A blaze Football Academy from Ikorodu has been crowned champions of the 7th edition of the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria.

They triumphed over Inspire Sports Academy from Lagos in a thrilling final held at Inspire Pitch in Cappa-Oshodi, Lagos State.

Both teams showcased exceptional performances throughout the tournament, reaching the finals after impressive runs in their respective groups.

The match concluded in a 0-0 draw after regulation time, and Ablaze clinched victory with a score of 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

After the tournament, 10 players were selected to represent Team Nigeria: Murtala Yusuf (Ablaze), Esho Idris (Inspire), Nyada ThankGod (Shuffle), Anayo Israel David (Select), Gorku Ishiaku (Beta), Timothy Israel (Dan), Hussaini Abubakar (Dan), Victor Juan Chiosa (Alpha), Agbonjimi Timilehin (Ablaze), and Issac Okeoghene (Ablaze).

Additionally, another 10 players have been named to the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria backup team: Odika Kelechi, Echeta Somtochukwu, Joseph Michael, Teslim Luqman, Henry Mathew, Ibrahim Kebira, Mathew Timothy, Yahaya Hassan, Akinmosin Michael, and Aungbi Idowu.

