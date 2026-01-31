The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Abisoye Fagade, spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco during the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, on his push to entrench standard and professionalism in the Nigerian tourism and hospitality sector, among other issues affecting the sector Excerpts…

As the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), what do you think the country should do to improve on that aspect of our economy after seeing what Morocco as a country has done with the hosting of the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations?

Achieving or replicating what Morocco had done and still doing not really going to happen in one day. Like I always say, it’s important that we are intentional about tourism in Nigeria.

We need to start funding tourism the same way we funded oil when we found oil in 1958. If we are not intentional about it, we will keep getting what we are getting. Today, Marrakech is what it is because there is a master plan for tourism.

They are doing everything to attract people. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decided that tourism is a critical aspect of what he wants to develop in Nigeria and we are set to create standards for the country. Our job is to make sure there is standardization of service and there is always return on people’s investment.

If you see Nigeria today, most of the facilities and companies that are creating hospitality, a lot of people just come to that sector on a second thought. Maybe they made money and just came to that industry. There’s no proper orientation, and training for people that are working in that sector.

What are you now doing at NIHOTOUR to address this?

So, at NIHOTOUR, what we are doing is that we are creating standards for every part of the ecosystem in tourism from tourism to hospitality to travel.

We have already are very intentional as a country, Nigeria is blessed with so many things that can turn into tourism.

Can you speak more on what tourism really is, especially as it has to do with Nigeria?

What is tourism? I always tell people it’s you creating an activity around something and capturing it. There’s medical tourism, sports tourism and even in Nigeria we have religious tourism because people are going to Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem, it’s religious tourism.

And we have bigger churches in Nigeria. I don’t want to mention churches or places in Ilorin where people go to pray. Osun Osogbo is there.

All we need to do is be intentional and I’m telling you that President Tinubu is very intentional about tourism and that’s why he has put people there that actually make things happen.

One of the problems affecting tourism in Nigeria is insecurity and transportation, what is NIHOTOUR doing to address this in collaboration with the government?

A lot of people think the President is crazy to say he’s doing the bypass. That will help tourism a lot. We have to consciously create infrastructure, which are roads, road networks from Ladone some scaling in every sector in terms of training that is required and what you need to have before you can start working in that sector. You’re meant to register and certify everybody in that sector.

You see that people in Nigeria just wake up and call themselves chef. Where did you get your training from? Who certified you as a chef? Because it’s an all-comers affair, the sector hasn’t been regulated for years, so it’s a bit challenging letting people understand that the sector has to be regulated the same way the Dental Council of Nigeria is regulated. So that’s what we are trying to do. If we gos.

Most of the airports in Nigeria are being renovated. That’s going to help tourism a lot, is it going to help transportation.

On security, I think things are getting better. Why am I saying that? As we speak today it was very bad but now people are already commercialising that part of kidnapping because there was no death sentence on that. Now if you are caught kidnapping it’s a death sentence.

A lot of people will be scared to commercialise that. Talking about security I think we are allowing the bad press to get the best of us. On the street of Johannesburg people get attacked for carrying an iPhone. Nobody plays on that security issue.

On the streets of Johannesburg, I can tell you a number of people that have been shot. On the streets of Lagos how many people have been shot? On the streets of Ibadan how many people have been shot? It’s just the travel part that we have to do.

We are not going to get there in one day but the President is aware of that and the security system of the country is working seriously to make our road networks safe. What we also need to do is that it’s an opportunity to create more airports.

You go to the airports in December and you see a lot of people travelling because they couldn’t travel by road. Which means that there is an opportunity in the aviation sector. For me, for every difficulty that you have to scale the hurdle, there is an opportunity there.

Let’s create those opportunities and expand our tourism ecosystem. Instead of looking at it as a problem, when you are solving problems there is an opportunity for the country and people are benefiting from it.