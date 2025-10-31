Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championship Serves Off In Lagos

Lagos is once again serving up fast-paced sporting excitement as the second edition of the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships got underway at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The three-day tournament, running from October 30 to November 1, has drawn players and fans from across West Africa, reinforcing the city’s status as a continental hub for table tennis.

Featuring over 150 players from 30 teams, including representatives from Togo and the Benin Republic, the championship has evolved into one of Africa’s most innovative sporting events.

As the first mixed team table tennis competition on the continent, it continues to break new ground by promoting inclusion, excellence, and teamwork.

This year’s edition also comes with a significant boost for competitors — an expanded N5.5 million prize pool, up from N4 million last year, signalling the organisers’ growing commitment to developing grassroots and elite-level sports.

Speaking at the official flag-off, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, the tournament’s sponsor and convener, said the initiative aligns closely with his broader youth empowerment vision. “Youth development is not just about classrooms or digital training centres,” Abiru explained.

“The same discipline, focus, and teamwork that define innovation also drive great athletes. That is why we created this tournament, to build character, nurture talent, and promote inclusion through sports.”

He added that increasing the prize money by more than 37 percent reflects a conscious effort to reward excellence and encourage professionalism among young Nigerian athletes.