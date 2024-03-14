Abiru Emerges Southern Senators Forum Chair

The Chairman Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, yesterday, emerged the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum. Abiru who represents Lagos East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took over from Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who has been the leader of the forum since the 9th Assembly.

Speaking after his emergence following a meeting of Senators from the South West, South South and the South East, Abiru said that they would partner with the Northern Senators forum to move the country forward. “This forum, the Southern Senators forum is to champion the course of Nigeria and Nigerians.

We have our Northern brothers with the Northern Senators Forum. We will work together with the Northern Senators forum to move the country forward,” Abiru said. The Senator also promised that the Forum would swing into action and roll out its plans for the betterment of the region and Nigeria. “We will work our plans. The last leadership has transferred power to us.”