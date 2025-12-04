Abiriba Kingdom Honours Otti’s Wife, Others

Abiriba Kingdom has honoured Dr Priscilia, the wife of Abia State Governor Alex Otti, alongside 71 other women for their outstanding contributions to leadership, mentorship, community development, and the training of young girls across generations.

Mrs Otti was honoured with the prestigious Inyom Abiriba alongside 23 others, while 48 of them received the Ada Ena titles during a historic two-day cultural celebration at the Palace of the Enachioken of Abiriba.

The honourees were recognised for their impact in strengthening Abiriba’s social structure, promoting peace, driving developmental initiatives, and serving as role models for young women within and beyond the kingdom.

Nwannadiya Ugah, Georgina Agbagha, Mercy Nnanna, Grace Nmecha, Nnenna Onwuka, Ego Ndukwe and Ezinne Obasi were among those honoured with the Inyom Abiriba title. The ceremony attracted dignitaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, and guests from across Nigeria and the diaspora.