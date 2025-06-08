Abiri Urges Presidential Amnesty Delegates To Embrace Peace

Share

Prominent Niger Delta journalist and community leader, Jones Abiri, has called on delegates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to sheathe their swords, embrace peace, and desist from actions that could tarnish the reputation of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo) and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the current Administrator of PAP.

Abiri made this appeal in a statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa, in response to reports that some PAP delegates, allegedly incited by political actors and certain leaders, launched a media campaign against Tompolo and Dr. Otuaro.

Describing the development as “disgraceful,” Abiri warned of dire long-term consequences if the agitators fail to retrace their steps.

“It is despicable that individuals who parade themselves as leaders would descend so low as to resort to blackmail and hateful propaganda just to snatch leadership,” he said.

The statement further reads:

“It is wrong for future leaders to engage in such disgraceful acts. It reflects a lack of integrity and decency to insult those who have contributed meaningfully to the Niger Delta cause. Was this the legacy late Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro bequeathed to us?”

Abiri questioned the motives behind the internal attacks, asking:

“Why should we infuse the Niger Delta struggle with hatred and manufactured lies against our fellow Ijaw brothers? Does this foster strength, peace, or unity in our struggle?”

He also criticized the recurring leadership tussles among the delegates, saying:

“If you are not chosen to lead, must no one else lead? Must we continue to anchor our activism on bitterness and envy? It is not an injustice that Dr. Otuaro or Tompolo holds leadership roles. Instead of scheming for appointments, why not offer ideas for the region’s development?”

Abiri urged delegates to consider the kind of legacy they intend to leave behind:

“What image are we projecting to the global community? We must retract every false narrative spread against Tompolo and Dr. Otuaro and recommit to the genuine principles of the Niger Delta struggle founded on the ideals of Boroism.”

He condemned in strong terms the media attacks, petitions, and inflammatory rhetoric targeted at Tompolo and Otuaro, saying:

“As one who led media advocacy for our region, I am ashamed that we are still fixated on positions rather than the purpose of our struggle.”

He further called for reconciliation:

“I hereby call on the leaders of the delegates to convene a genuine meeting to address their internal issues and adopt dialogue as a path to lasting peace. Such a meeting will help prevent a recurrence of these unfortunate incidents.”

