Abioye Unveils New Church, Logo After Winners’ Chapel Exit

Share

Former Vice President of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Abioye, has officially unveiled the name and logo of his new ministry.

The revered clergyman announced earlier in the week that his nondenominational church, which had been holding evening services, would begin full morning worship sessions starting Saturday, May 4.

“Exciting news! By the grace of God, starting next Sunday, our service is moving to the morning, 8 a.m. It’s a new day for you — come ready to be blessed mightily in Jesus’ name,” Abioye wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“Mark your calendars, set your alarms — we can’t wait to see you there! Tag someone you’re inviting!” he added.

The new church is named Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, also known as Conquerors Global Assembly.

Bishop Abioye revealed the name and logo during the inaugural morning session of The Hour of Revival held in Abuja.

The official launch comes seven months after Abioye’s retirement from the Living Faith Church, led by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Abioye, along with another senior leader of the ministry, Bishop Thomas Aremu, were both retired in October 2024 following the church’s implementation of a new mandatory retirement age of 55.

At the time of their retirement, Bishop Abioye was 63, while Bishop Aremu was 67.

Share