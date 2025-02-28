Abiola’s Ex-Aide Faults IBB’s Book, Says It’s Comedy Of Errors

Share

…urges him to donate money realised to schools, orphanages

A Personal Assistant to the winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, Dr. Wale Fasakin, has joined Nigerians who condemned last week’s book launch of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd).

Fasakin described the event as “Nigeria’s newest comedy of errors.” Fasakin in a statement he personally signed, dated February 24, said that the apology and admittance by the former junta leader had just opened a new chapter in the history of June 12 (Hope ’93) struggle.

He, however urged him to donate all the money realised from the book launch to schools and orphanages in the country.

According to him: “the apology of the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, will open a new chapter in the history of June 12.

“But how relevant that would be to the present day Nigeria is subject to public reaction on the subject matter.”

Describing the apology as overdue, Fasakin said: “General Babangida’s apology will be a useless gesture to the family of the late Chief MKO Abiola and hundreds of people who lost their lives in the struggle to actualise June 12.”

Rather “than the rhetoric of a mere apology,” Fasakin urge Babangida to make public apology to Abiola’s family and the families of Nigerians that died or became negatively affected by the June 12 struggle.

“He (IBB) should donate all the money he realised from the book launch to schools and or – phanages in the country.” He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the good people of Nigeria and the whole world still remember that Babangida lured his good friend Chief MKO Abiola to contest the 1993 election that led to his incarceration and death.”

Abiola’s former aide queried: “why has it taken General Babangida this long to open up on the said annulment of June 1993?

