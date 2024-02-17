ABIOLA ADELANA: Sterling Bank Committed to Funding, Building Digital Platforms to Impact Nigerian Tourism

Abiola Adelana is the Tourism and Creative Art Business Manager at Sterling Bank, the first financial institution to set up a specialiased desk for tourism business in Nigeria, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on why the bank is investing in the cultural tourism space, her role as the face of the bank in interfacing with the various stakeholders, and impact that the bank has made through its various interventions in the sector over the years, among other issues

Background

Married with children, Mrs Abiola Adelana, is a seasoned banker, spanning over 15 years in risk management, strategy and retail banking. She is a trained economist from Obafemi Awolowo University (OUA), Ile Ife, Osun State.

She also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance; attended Executive Education Programme on Sustainability Business at Harvard Business School, and a member of Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN).

This young, pretty and enterprising lady, whose personality and presence lights up any tourism event, where she has stood out as an astute, trusted and formidable allied over the years, presently serves as the Tourism and Creative Art Business Manager at Sterling Bank.

Her bank is the first and remains so to date, bank in Nigeria to set up a specialised desk for tourism and related businesses. Her main task as head of the unit, ‘‘is to revitalise tourism business especially within Nigeria and set up a sustainable model to utilise finance in developing domestic tourism.’’

A member of the Domestic Tourism and Economic Development Working Committee for Nigeria, as coordinated by Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), she is very passionate about Nigerian cultural tourism space and devoted, ‘‘to contributing her skills and trainings to putting down a solid structure for local tourism in Nigeria becomes a major Gross Domestic Product (GDP) driver for the country.’’

Under her watch, Sterling Bank has won multiple awards in Nigeria and internationally, for its role in being the first Nigerian financial institution to recognise the potentials, and promoting domestic tourism in Nigeria.

I grew up in a loving family

Her background certainly has impacted much on her given her soft spoken nature, caring and easy to get along with and her penchant in cultivating and nurturing mutual relationships. This is as she discloses that, ‘‘I grew up in a loving family as a first child with four siblings.’’

Her love for education is also something that was ingrained in her from her childhood, as she tells you that, ‘‘my both parents are academicians, hence reading was a culture for us and were also raised in a Godly home with right values.’’ Her mother influenced her the most as she describes her as a humble goal getter.

‘‘She’s a goal getter, humble and very appreciative,’’ She has also grown up to become an exceptional and outstanding personality, which she attributes to her growing up, ‘‘from my young age I love to be exceptional and stand out.’’

An economist turned banker

Guided by the philosophy of gratitude, as she notes, that ‘‘gratitude and humility are attributes of noble minds,’’ she is well at home with her new calling as a banker even though she studied economy. This is as she says, ‘‘⁠I studied economics and I have also admired banking as a service in a unique way to impact particular sector of choice.’’

Interesting sojourn in the banking world

It is not surprising then that she regards her journey in the banking world as quite eventful and interesting, saying, ‘‘it is an ⁠interesting journey so far in the banking sector as I have navigated through risk management, strategy, retail and institutional banking and now heading Tourism and Creative Sector Business, which was the first of its kind in the financial sector in Nigeria.’’

Sterling Bank cashed on opportunity in tourism sector

For her, Sterling Bank entry into the tourism space was being proactive as the bank saw opportunity and decided to cash in.

It is no wonder that this singular move by the bank, which other banks in the country are yet to come in terms with in a bandwagon fashion, as it is in Nigeria parlance, has earned the bank a lot of accolades from both the government and the tourism stakeholders who are grateful for their interventions.

Speaking on this development, she reveals, ‘‘we saw a need to take tourism and creative business more seriously, we identified problems in the sector and researched the sector to know the ways to partner and offer specific products to impact and promote domestic tourism.’’

On her role, she says, ‘‘my role is to ensure we create right financial products and offerings that will impact the sector positively and encourage domestic tourism. ‘‘I was able to research and work closely with the stakeholders to understand the sector and continuous learning for best practice in the sector.’’

Done so well

She is delighted and elated by the fact that the bank has within the short span of time proved its mettle as a trusted allied for the sector, whose operators have come to depend on and appreciate a lot. ‘‘We have done so well so far with different reputable awards from different tourism organisations to support the claim,’’ she notes.

Bank’s commitment

According to her, ‘‘we have committed to funding some tourism destinations and built a digital platform that will impact the industry, which we are launching in few days.’’

Areas of impact

The various interventions of the bank, she says have been impactful, as she outlines some of the areas that the bank has funded one project or the other to include: Solarisation of the Nike Art Gallery; Partnered and asset financing for La Campagne Tropicana; Provision of travel loans and opportunity to save towards your tour; A digital platform that enables tour company to sell various tour packages supported by Sterling financial offerings (save towards your tour, take a loan or get discounted price by paying out-rightly on our platform).

Collaboration is the key

She attributes the impact that the bank has made over the years in the sector to different factors, noting that collaboration is one of the strategies. ⁠’’Research and feedback from the industry and it’s a journey we are on, so con- stant engagement and collaboration is our key strategy,’’ she says.

On how to access the bank’s facilities The general complaint is the difficulty encountered by tourism operators and travellers in accessing facilities from the banks and other financial institutions, but with Sterling Bank, she says it is not so as the conditions are not stringent as people fear.

According to her, ‘‘all request go through proper risk profiling and only qualified customers get funded. ⁠Good credit record, and business cash flow evidence among others.’’

The challenge

The bank, she notes deals with key stakeholders in the industry; from government to the private sector, however, she notes that there are challenges, which include, ‘‘engaging and partnering stakeholders to understand the industry, the challenge is to create right financial products to solve those challenges.’’

Nigerian tourism in a pathetic state

She mince no words when it comes to describing the present state of Nigerian tourism, which she says is in a pathetic state, however, there is hope if the right things are done.

‘‘I will say it’s in a pathetic state right now but we have what it takes to enhance domestic tourism when all stakeholders do what is expected of them, from right policies, good infrastructure, branding and positive projection of the country, highlighting the great assets in culture and to the heritage that we have as a country,’’ she notes.

‘‘We have people and population as advantage, our rich culture, our creative industry, I must say that we have great potential in tourism economy,’’ she adds.

However, ‘‘security is the main challenge and we need the government to fix it as quickly as possible,’’ she says even as she stresses on branding the country rightly. ‘‘Also, right branding and marketing of the country is key, we must be deliberate about the kind of information we push out about our country,’’ says Adelana.

I want to see Nigeria as a preferred destination in five years from now

Despite the drawbacks, she is optimistic about the fortune of Nigerian tourism, disclosing that, ‘‘I will like to see Nigeria as a preferred destination to the world in the next five years.’’

Her advice to the operators who are daily emasculated and frustrated is, ‘‘not to give up and to see tourism as a proper business. I will also advise on collaborating to scale up rather than individual efforts.’’ Why on the part of the government, she wants more funding for the sector, as she says, ‘‘Nigeria government should commit more resources in ensuring Nigeria is a preferred destination in Africa.

Awards and recognitions

For her commitment to the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism as well as her robust and endearing relationships with the various stakeholders, she has won and attracted a number of awards and accolades.

The roll call include: 100 Most Influential Personalities Award 2021; Adire Osun Brand Ambassador by the Osun State Governor 2020; The Pyne Awards Africa (Rising Star of the Year Tourism 2022 Nominee); International Women’s Day Special Recognition of Excellence Award for an Outstanding Performance in the Banking/Finance Industry for Creative Expansion into Tourism Business By ‘A Woman Like You’ organization Lagos;

Advisory Board Member Solution17 for Climate Action;

Executive Board Member of Olowe Ise Art Foundation, Ekiti State; Advisory Board Member of Tourism Investment Africa.

I’ m fulfilled

Given the impact that her bank has made and the successes that have trailed her path as a pathfinder in this lonely field, Adelana is a happy and satisfied person, as she discloses, ‘‘I am fulfilled bringing tourism as a serious business within financial institution.

‘‘As at today, Sterling Bank is the only financial institution that has a dedicated business unit for Tourism and Creative Art in Nigeria.

‘‘We understand it’s a growing sector with a lot of challenges and uncertainty, but we are happy to solve those problems alongside stakeholders and ensure we enhance and promote domestic tourism.’’

Adelana attributes her success and source of her fulfilment to her husband as well, stressing that, ‘‘having a supportive partner is key for any career success in life.’’

Cherishes spending time with her family

Inspite of the demanding nature of her office, she still finds time to unwind with her family, as she reveals, ‘‘I love my bed a lot, I watch short movies, spend time with family and selectively attend functions to bond with friends.’’

Favourite colours:

Burnt orange and green are my favourite colours.

Choice destinations

Greece stands out for her when it comes to outbound while on the domestic front, ⁠Ikogosi and Arinta waterfall in Ekiti State are her choice spots, ‘‘because of the serene atmosphere and enjoying nature at its peak.

Ekiti State is also very peaceful and welcoming.’’ For her basket to do destinations, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State and Egypt are top rated.

I love cooking

Being a career woman has not affected her taking on her motherly duty with the devotion it requires as well, this is as she tells you that she still cooks for her family, ‘‘Oh yes, cooking is one of my hobbies too. I have a cook but I prefer to make my soups myself. ‘‘I loves music, cooking and building strong and beneficial relationships.

Jollof rice it’s for her

Jollof rice challenge is about to come to an end, as she quips, ‘‘I think I make the best Jollof rice in the world.

Her drive

She ends the chat by telling you that, ‘‘what’s drives me is impact and a successful life.’’