Abiodun’s Vision, Policies Brought Me Back To Ogun –Dangote

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday stated that his company decided to return and invest in Ogun State because Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration’s vision and deliberate policies focused on attracting investors, as well as the investor-friendly climate that exists in the state.

Dangote, who stated this during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said Ogun State was one of the most attractive investment destinations in Nigeria, positioning itself as the manufacturing ‘bedrock’ of Nigeria.

He said: “I would especially like to commend, in a special way, my good friend and brother, Your Excellency, the governor of Ogun State, for your vision and deliberate policies that focus on attracting enterprises through immense support for the private sector, which is now attracting investors. “Our factory at Itori was pulled down twice.

When we started the second time, they not only demolished the factory but also the fence, so we left. “But right now, because of His Excellency, our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we are back.

When you visit the factory, you will be surprised at what we have done. “We had earlier abandoned our vision of investing in the Olokola Free Trade Zone (OKFTZ), but because of your policies and investorfriendly environment.

