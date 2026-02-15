Abiodun’s Tribute To Mama Onabanjo

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the late Lucia Onabanjo as a woman whose life was marked by quiet service, strong moral values and unwavering family support that helped sustain public leadership in the state.

The governor spoke during the Funeral Mass held on Friday at St. Sebastian Catholic Cathedral, where he pledged the state government’s support for the completion of the cathedral project in her honour.

Abiodun said the late matriarch lived a simple and disciplined life, deliberately staying away from public attention while earning deep respect for her humility, faith and ethical standards. He noted that her influence was felt not through political office but through the strength of character she instilled within her family and community.

According to the governor, Mama Onabanjo’s life reflected the vital role women play in shaping society through moral guidance, resilience and quiet leadership at home and beyond. “In honour of Mama Lucia Onabanjo, the Iya-Ijo of this church, we will support the completion of this cathedral so it can stand as one of her enduring legacies,” Abiodun said, assuring church authorities of timely delivery of the project.

He further described her as a devoted wife and mother who promoted discipline, faith and responsibility within her household, adding that she remained steadfast beside her husband, Olabisi Onabanjo, even during difficult political moments, including his detention after the 1983 military coup.

Earlier in his homily, Reverend Father Mary Odunsi said Mama Onabanjo played a quiet but significant role in the success of her husband’s administration, describing her as a silent achiever whose contributions to the church and society would continue to inspire generations.

The Funeral Mass was attended by several dignitaries, including former governors, lawmakers, traditional leaders, and prominent political figures from across Ogun State and beyond. Similarly Abiodun, described the death of veteran sports broadcaster and Director of Programmes at Ogun State Television (OGTV), Alhaji Akeem Akintunde, as a major loss to the state and the media industry.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday, the governor hailed the late Akintunde, a former Chairman of the Ogun State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) as a distinguished, thoroughbred media professional and accomplished manager whose commitment to duty was exceptional.

Abiodun noted that even while battling serious health challenges, including kidney-related ailments, Akintunde remained resourceful, diligent, and deeply devoted to his work, particularly in sports broadcasting where he built an enduring legacy.

He described the late broadcaster as warm, pleasant, and highly respected among colleagues, adding that his passing after a prolonged illness marked the end of a remarkable career defined by excellence, passion, and professionalism.

“As a media professional, Alhaji Akeem Akintunde was an outstanding personality — pleasant to be with and completely dedicated to his job. He was a manager of managers, a mentor to many, and a shining light in journalism and sports reporting,” the governor said.

“His passage marks the end of a remarkable career built on dedication, excellence, and unwavering commitment to the profession.” The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to Akintunde’s family, friends, and the entire OGTV community, describing the late broadcaster as a gem whose absence would be deeply felt.

“We have lost a source of joy, professionalism, and inspiration. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort all those he left behind,” Abiodun added.