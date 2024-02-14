Abiodun’s Supreme Court victory validates the peoples’ wish

The time has finally come for the consolidation of the good work of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun. All the while, he has been entangled in a fierce legal tussle with the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) Oladipupo Adebutu, over his mandate for his second term. But now, all litigation matters arising from the March 18, 2023 governorship election have been effectively laid to rest by the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the contestation. For so long, there has been a prolonged waiting game amid months of anxiety. No thanks to the opposition parties and their candidates who have held the judiciary by the scoff of the neck by way of intimidation, subtle blackmail, and direct campaigns of calumny.

It’s a sad narrative. At no time in our evolving democratic governance has the judiciary’s image been so threatened as in the immediate experience of the electoral contest. In an attempt to ram their wish down the throats of everybody, the opposition had tried everything possible to impugn the integrity of the court but the truth ultimately prevailed. In Ogun State, despite the overwhelming evidence of victory recorded by Governor Abiodun in the election, Adebutu and his PDP refused to accept the verdict of the electorate as the final. In exercise of his fundamental right to seek redress, he resolved to challenge the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the tribunal as the court of first instance. Following the submissions of his legal team, the tribunal dismissed his petition as incompetent because it referred to INEC’s result as “purported.” It further concluded that the petition was fatally flawed on the grounds of incompetence hinged upon the fact that the petitioner’s case did not direct ly address the election results as officially declared by INEC. Rather, it insinuated that the results were “purported,” which, in essence, suggested that he might have come before the tribunal to argue based on mere rumours rather than facts. Not satisfied with the judgment, Adebutu filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, Igbosere in Lagos. Yet, his petition could not provide substantial evidence to convince the judges to upturn the victory of Governor Abiodun.

In a majority judgment delivered by Justices J.S. Ikyegh and Muhammed Mustapha, the Appellate Court dismissed the appeal brought before it for lacking in merit, adding that it could not find merit in his petition. And therefore, affirmed the earlier decision of the Tribunal without costs. He didn’t stop there. Still undaunted, Adebutu took the matter to the Supreme Court to get justice. In the final analysis, the Apex Court upheld the judgment of the appeal court which affirmed the victory of Governor Abiodun. Though the wheel of justice is slow, it has finally ground to a successful end. At this time, there is a need for genuine introspection on the part of the opposition. Despite all that has happened the outcome of the judicial intervention is quite instructive for both parties involved in this matter. On one hand, it reaffirms the popular axiom that says: “Truth is always constant.” All through the eight months of tortuous litigation, from the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to the Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court, Governor Abiodun’s victory remained sacrosanct in the face of overwhelming evidence. Now, it is for the opposition to see the various court pronouncements as an affirmation of the clear desire of the electorate to sustain the good governance Governor Abiodun has entrenched in his first tenure. And since sovereignty belongs to the people, their desire must be seen to be final and even sacrosanct. Yes, in a democracy, the minority will have their say, but the majority will ultimately have their way. Despite all the shenanigans that characterised the legal contest, the unanimous pronouncement of the court shows that Abiodun’s victory in the election was the genuine verdict of the electorate. The five-member panel of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the election of Governor Abiodun in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the appeal by Adebutu, saying his party failed to prove their case. Justice Tijani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment, dismissed the issues raised for determination against the appellants for lacking in merit. He said they failed to prove how the alleged irregularities they claimed substantially affected the outcome of the election. With this judgment, the judiciary has reasserted itself as the last hope of the common man. Despite all intimidations, the Supreme Court Justices ensured that justice was served without fear or favour of any particular candidate. For being so diligent, thorough, and transparent, the judiciary has reclaimed its image as the bastion of democracy. For Governor Abiodun, the judgment has restated a popular dictum in a democracy that, indeed, “power belongs to the people”. It’s a sweet but hard-won victory. Victory without struggle is no victory. What makes this case spectacularly sweet is the fact that it is a product of hard work, resilience, and determination of a focused leadership. From the very outset, the Governor has had to fight many battles to secure his mandate, in the first instance, and relentlessly struggled to surmount several other hurdles laid in his way in his second term re-election bid. By way of stock-taking, can we say that the state has gained anything from the prolonged litigation? No, it is only a distraction. All the negative energies expended on the needless court action could have been invested in development efforts if the interest of the state had been the primary motivation. Regrettably, everything Adebutu did to challenge the result of the election amounted to naught, as negative energy only produced negative results.

However, having lost so much time to needless distraction, Governor Abiodun has promised to devote the remaining three and a half years of his administration to work for the welfare and well-being of the people of the state. He stated this at a recent Thanksgiving Service to mark his victory, held at the St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area on Sunday, January 21, 2024. He admitted that the period preceding the court judgment was a great distraction he had put behind him. “Although this period has brought a lot of distractions, I am relieved, it is now behind us, allowing us to fully focus on our unwavering commitment to lead Ogun State to new heights and make it a shining example amongst not just Nigerian states, but other states in Africa. “With just three years and four months remaining in our term, we are determined to implement the rest of our sustainable legacies that will create jobs, foster individual prosperity, and promote the well-being and welfare of all our citizens,” he said. The governor further added that his administration had made Ogun one of the two most resilient states in Nigeria by achieving significant economic improvement in four years. “We are now the number two state in Internally Generated Revenue. This means we can afford to build more roads and more houses. We can also afford to build more schools and do more people’s oriented projects across the state,” he said.