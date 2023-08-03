Abiodun’s Speech At Nsf Loc Inauguration Spurs Ogun Youths Into Action

Barely 24 hours after Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun inaugurated an initial 16-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the National Sports Festival that his state will host next year, some youths in the state have been motivated into action. A group of five who go by the name “Men of the Table” has made an initial donation of N5 million as they remarked that they were moved by the words offered by the governor on Monday at the LOC inauguration.

The ‘Men of the Table’ is led by Dr. Kayode Akinsola, a lawyer and Partner at Queens Attorney. The other members are Kayode Adamolekun, an engineer and CEO at Hardams Concept Nigeria Ltd, Honourable Solomon Enkolobo who is the managing director of Oluwalogbon Electronics, Hon. Tunde Delu, the Managing Director of Tunde Delu Concepts and Tobi Joseph, the CEO of Black Phoenix.

Governor Abiodun while inaugurating the LOC, had noted that the sports festival should bring together the energy, and creativity of youths in the country and also serve as a platform for them to showcase their diverse talents and potential. He added that hosting the festival is a testament to the commitment of his administration to empower the next generation by offering them the opportunity for growth and self-development.

In accepting the donation from ‘Men of the Table’, the LOC Chairman, Bukola Olopade thanked them and urged members of the public to follow suit as Ogun State will deliver a sports festival that will be a delight to all. “We will raise the bar”, he declared while stating that the LOC will ensure excellent service delivery. The LOC promptly swung into action with an inaugural meeting. The committee is currently going on an inspection tour of facilities at Ikenne, Sagamu and the host city, Abeokuta.