Abiodun’s Riposte to Suffering Masses

On February 14, the people of Ogun State received a very unique kind of Valentine’s Day present, as the governor of the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun rolled out palliatives worth over ₦5 billion to reduce hardship during the current cost of living crisis and to better the lives of people. Prince Abiodun said at a news conference where he announced the rollout that his gov- ernment was not oblivious nor insensitive to the challenges being faced by the citizens and would leave no stone unturned to ensure that succour comes to the people. He appreciated the perseverance, patience and understanding of all residents in the state, assuring them that the present economic situation is just a transient phase that will soon pass. He also appealed to the people to take things easy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

To address the challenges associated with the current cost of living crisis, a bitter but temporary pill necessary to address Nigeria’s dwindling economy surgically, the Abiodun administration has commenced implementing a series of phased initiatives aimed at alleviating these burdens on all our citizens. These initiatives include the provision of a minimum of five exercise books for all 850,000 students in our public primary and secondary schools, as well as a one-off N10,000 education support grant for at least 100,000 pupils and students in our public primary and secondary schools in the state. Students of tertiary institutions were not left out, as Prince Abiodun announced the provision of N50,000 each to all 27,600 of its indigenous students in tertiary institutions nationwide as an education grant.

In the health sector, the governor also declared that his administration would provide health insurance coverage for over 70,000 beneficiaries, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, market women and other members of the informal sector. Prince Abiodun was very specific about pregnant women, who, under his “Ibidero Scheme”, will enjoy free prenatal care, with an additional N5,000 per birth and free post-natal care in state-owned hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state. In addition, food palliatives, such as rice, vegetable oil and other items are going to be provided for 300,000 households across the state. Also, as part of the initiatives is the commitment of N500 million towards the offsetting of the backlog of deductions from civil servants’ entitlements inherited from the previous administration.

This, of course, is in addition to the payment of N10,000 transport allowance to all civil servants for the state. The allowance, first announced in July 2023, was extended in October of the same year to allow the state workforce to continue to cope with the effects of the subsidy removal. Prince Abiodun made sure that the transport allowance intervention does not only cover serving civil servants but also coverers pensioners, who are senior citizens. Recall that the governor had raised pensioners’ gratuities to N1bn quarterly to deal with 16-year outstanding owed senior citizens who had served the state diligently by his two predecessors.

The state government also approved hazard allowance for health and medical personnel, immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022, payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants and immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners. In the transport sector, Prince Abiodun was the first governor to introduce the E- Mobility and Gas Mobility Programme with Compressed Natural Gas-enabled buses and electric-powered tricycles and motorcycles as alternatives to petrol engines. These moves might be seen as not only politically expedient but deft to stave off the spiraling angst emblematized by protests by women and youths against high and harsh living conditions first on Monday, February 5, in Minna, Niger State, and spread to Kano, Sokoto and lately Oyo state.

Abiodun’s unusual largesse reminds one of Rule 13 law in Norman Schwarzkopf’s autobiography, “It Doesn’t Take a Hero”. In his exposition on leadership, the United States-Iraq war general exhorts: When placed in command, take charge. It is better to make a bad decision than to sit on the fence. While many of his colleagues in other state capitals are spending weeks and months planning, debating, holding meetings, forming committees, forming sub-committees, putting together proposals and tabling the proposals, and watching PowerPoint presentations, Gov. Abiodun seized the hour in the politi- cally sophisticated, yet highly volatile state. It was the same magic he deployed during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest that swept across the nation.

If he had not promptly announced these measures, it is not unlikely that the people’s anger might have led to protests or in worse circumstances attacks on public utilities like it happened in the other state capitals. Truth told it might not have been the best decision to reel out short-term measures in a situation where a well-thought-out strategy would have been preferred, but with these palliatives in place, he can continually make adjustments in alignment with other state governors and the government at the centre to bring assistance to the people. As proud of these interventions as one would love to be, they are merely a fraction of the empowerment, social welfare and social development needs at this time.

Everybody in a position of leadership at this time should understand the burden of statecraft. To paraphrase the words of Julius Nyerere, they should understand their privileged position is a call to duty to repay the sacrifice which others have made. They are like the man who has been given all the food available in a starving village so that he might have the strength to bring supplies back from a distant place. If he takes this food and does not bring help to his brothers, he is a traitor.