Abiodun’s continued quest for industrialisation

The Gateway Inland Dry Port Container Terminal, whose groundbreaking ceremony was performed on 11 October, represents a significant stride in the quest by Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration to industrialize Ogun State. This initiative aims to enhance the logistical capabilities of the state, providing a crucial link between the maritime industry and the hinterland. Since his assumption of office in 2019, Governor Abiodun has made the industrialization of the Gateway State the cornerstone of his policy implementation. A key point of the governor’s leadership style is his desire to leave an unassailable imprint and a legacy unmatched. The governor has been methodically establishing key economic enablers that will put the state on the path to becoming an industrial giant. Already, Ogun has the highest industrial base in the country, with more than 6,000 industrial concerns scattered across the state.

Four industrial clusters have been created in the state, further enhancing Ogun’s position as a key industrial hub in the country. These clusters include Agbara, Magboro, Ijebu Ode, and Remo. The Dry Port Project is a significant initiative aimed at boosting industrial growth and logistics in the state. It is part of a broader strategy to enhance trade facilitation and reduce congestion at seaports by establishing inland ports that can handle cargo efficiently, serve the industrial clusters, and complement the state-owned Gateway Agro Cargo Airport, located at Ilishan Remo. Governor Abiodun has been at the forefront of this innovative quest, recognizing the potential of the dry port to further transform Ogun State into a key industrial hub. The project aims to provide a seamless transportation network for goods, facilitating easier access to markets both domestically and internationally. This is particularly important given Ogun’s strategic location near the nation’s commercial capital and its connectivity to various transport routes.

Governor Abiodun’s commitment to this project reflects his broader vision for Ogun State, which includes fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth, enhancing public-private partnerships, and leveraging technology to drive economic development. Speaking at the groundbreaking event in Shoderu village, Kajola in Ewekoro Local Government, Governor Abiodun said the dry port project was another demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the “Building Our Future Together” agenda, aimed at ensuring sustainable progress for Ogun State. “This project was part of our vision on assumption of office, and we had been working assiduously on it since then,” he said.

Speaking on the reason behind the conceptualization of the project, Prince Abiodun said: “Upon assuming office, we decided that we must sustain this position by turning the push factor from Lagos into a pull factor from Ogun. We therefore articulated our vision as one that would provide focused and qualitative governance while delivering the required infrastructure and an enabling environment for public-private sector partnership, which is fundamental to economic growth and the individual prosperity of our people. We called our mantra ‘building our future together’ and sought to implement this vision through our ISEYA development pillars. We established a Ministry of Transportation in recognition of the enabling significance of this sector. We commissioned a State Transport Master Plan to help us define our priorities and how our transport sector will connect. This birthed our Multimodal Transport Master Plan, which identified the need for an airport and its location—we are at the pre-commissioning stages of that airport that will be the best-built and best-equipped airport in Nigeria. It identified the need to build a seaport and a dry port, invest in rail transportation, and strengthen our mass transport, among other initiatives.

“As Dr. Edward Glaeser, a renowned urban economist, once said, ‘infrastructure is the backbone of the economy; it fuels growth, fosters development, and paves the way for prosperity.’ Having identified the ideal location convenient to our manufacturers, contiguous to a rail line and access to two major roads, and the availability of a natural gas pipeline, the business case for this project was established. We went ahead and acquired this site, which is 600 hectares for phase 1. This facility is a key enabler of industrial activity and manufacturing in Ogun State. Upon completion, it will increase our state’s ranking on the ease of doing business index.”

The governor noted that when completed, the dry port will help decongest the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos, while also enhancing the movement of raw materials to industrial concerns in Ogun and facilitating the movement of finished goods for export. “Because of the rail line right here, containers destined for Ogun can be ferried to Kajola and, on arrival, loaded onto the train and transported to Shoderu Kajola. Our manufacturers will be able to bring in their raw materials without having to go through the hassle of going to Lagos’ Tin Can or Apapa Ports to clear and transport while dealing with the attendant demurrage costs that add to their overall production costs. The same goes for their exports as well. Finished goods can be stuffed into containers and exported from here. This initiative will definitely not only reduce congestion at both Lagos’ Tin Can and Apapa ports but will also make both ports more efficient. Furthermore, this will reduce vehicular trailer traffic on our roads, thus reducing wear and tear and the need for early maintenance on roads leading in and out of Lagos,” Prince Abiodun said.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony, was effusive in praising Governor Abiodun for what he described as his visionary leadership and commitment to the dry port initiative, which, the minister added, promises to be a game-changer for Nigeria’s economic and industrial landscape. He said that the dry port will facilitate the movement of goods across Nigeria, creating over 5,000 direct jobs, 15,000 indirect jobs, and stimulating local businesses. “Moreover, it will attract investments that will spur regional development, benefiting Ogun State and beyond,” he said.

As we continue to diversify our economy, it is essential to create infrastructure that serves as key nodes in our supply chain, reducing our reliance on traditional seaports. This Inland Dry Port will enhance the efficiency of our logistics network, contributing to the decongestion of Apapa and Tin Can Ports and improving Nigeria’s trade competitiveness on the global stage. To ensure the success of this project and to avoid repeating the congestion challenges we face in Lagos, I am issuing a clear directive to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to ensure that the Inland Dry Port is developed as a state-of-the-art facility, integrating advanced technology, leveraging ICT for seamless operations, and developing robust infrastructure that supports modern port processes.

“Let me, therefore, reiterate here that our resolve to make this Inland Dry Port a model for other inland dry ports in Nigeria, built on international standards and capable of handling the demands of modern trade, is non-negotiable. We must ensure that this port is equipped with the latest digital systems for tracking, clearance, and cargo movement, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness,” he said.

Alhaji Oyetola promised that he would liaise with the Federal Ministry of Transportation to provide rail connectivity to link the Inland Dry Port with key industrial hubs, including the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Railway.

By enhancing logistics and infrastructure, this initiative not only aims to elevate Ogun’s economic standing but also to position it as a key player in Nigeria’s industrial landscape. Through strategic planning and collaboration, the project holds the promise of transforming Ogun into an industrial powerhouse.

Adeniran is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun

