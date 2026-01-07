Abiodun, Women Affairs Minister, Others Celebrate Ogun Dep Gov At 60

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she marks her 60th birthday, describing her as an able, dependable lieutenant whose leadership, loyalty, and commitment have been instrumental to the success of his administration.

In a congratulatory message, Prince Abiodun said the Deputy Governor has consistently demonstrated rare leadership qualities and made significant contributions to the effective implementation of the administration’s Building Our Future Together Agenda.

He noted that her journey as an accomplished engineer, administrator, and public servant has been marked by excellence, dedication, and outstanding service.

According to the Governor, Engr. Salako-Oyedele has remained a source of inspiration to women, young professionals, and the people of Ogun State, adding that her wise counsel, diligence, and unwavering commitment to excellence have greatly enhanced the stability and effectiveness of the government.

“With your support, loyalty, and collaborative spirit, we have been able to deliver on our mandate and positively impact the lives of our people,” Governor Abiodun stated.

He noted that the milestone of 60 years offers an opportunity to celebrate a life defined by purposeful leadership and selfless service, praying Almighty Allah to grant the Deputy Governor good health, renewed vigour, and many more fruitful years in service to humanity.

Also congratulating Engr. Salako-Oyedele, the Minister for Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described her as a trailblazer who has consistently lived and led with integrity, vision, and hard work.

“Throughout your career, you have provided a masterclass in balancing professional excellence with compassionate, people-centred leadership.

On behalf of Nigerian women, children, families, and other vulnerable groups we serve, we salute your contributions to governance and your unwavering commitment to the upliftment of women and children,” the Minister said.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, described her Ogun State counterpart as an amazon of loyalty, noting that Engr. Salako-Oyedele is a dependable political ally whose steadfast support for her principal has strengthened governance and leadership cohesion.

Other well-wishers include the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Morgan Bank, Ade Buraimo, who, on behalf of the management and staff of the organisation, extended warm felicitations to the Deputy Governor.

He noted that the celebration goes beyond the number of years attained, but honours a legacy defined by purpose, service, and positive public impact.