Abiodun: Why I Appreciate Bishop Okonkwo As National Treasure

The founder and presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has been described as a national treasure worthy of celebration because his life has been a blessing far beyond the pulpit.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known at the thanksgiving service for the 80th birthday celebration of Bishop Okonkwo, held at the TREM national headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos.

Abiodun, represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, noted that the celebration of this unique milestone in the life of the man of God is a demonstration of the respect that is not only accorded to spiritual fathers in the state but also to an elder statesman who embodies outstanding personality, courage, and impeccable character.

He added that the celebrant is an icon, a father in faith, a bridge builder, and a true servant of God, with proof of a life lived purposefully, faithfully, and impactfully.

He said: “Today, we celebrate his age and the remarkable legacy he has built. Bishop Okonkwo’s contributions to faith and community development echo across generations.”